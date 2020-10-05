Photo : Netflix

“Daddy!” the internet cried in unison this morning, eyes filling with stars upon seeing Henry Cavill all thick and damp and grey as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. Netflix has shared two new images from the series, which is currently filming in the U.K. after production was shut down back in March.

The show’s endured some changes since then, not the least of which being the recasting of fellow Witcher Eskel, who will now be played by Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz instead of Thue Ersted Rasmussen. Netflix, spurred on by the show’s fervent fanbase, has also ordered a prequel series to accompany it.

But let’s get back to what’s got everybody so hot and bothered: Cavill’s new armor, which somehow makes the man look even larger. In the below photos, which you can see via the actor’s Instagram, Geralt is clearly post-battle, all stringy and sweaty and ready for a steamy bath.

Cavill paired the photos with a quote from the writings of The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski: “‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’”

The Witcher fans, one imagines, would be delighted to look over their shoulder and see a smoldering Cavill, grey locks blowing in the wind as blood drips from his sword. The good news, then, is that Netflix is teasing that more looks at the season are on the way this week. “But what lies ahead for Princess Cirilla and Yennefer of Vengerberg in Season 2?” Netflix says in an email. “One must wait for what this week will bestow...”

If you can pull your eyes from these photos, you can read a logline for The Witcher’s second season below.

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

A release date for the season has yet to be announced.