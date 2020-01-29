Hey, kids, we're getting that My Chemical Romance reunion tour after all

Photo : David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns ( Getty Images )

My Chemical Romance broke up back in 2013, leaving behind, as a legacy, four studio albums, a number of beloved hit singles, and a not inconsiderable impact on hair gel and eyeliner sales nationwide. Gerard Way and company have flirted with getting back together in recent years and allowing the Black Parade to shuffle forth once more—most notably last autumn, when the band fully committed to a reunion show in L.A., plus a handful of international tour dates in countries like Australia, Japan, and New Zealand . But now, the MCR North American reunion tour featured in so many dark dreams has finally arrived, with the band announcing the news in the most normal (for My Chemical Romance) way possible: A 13-minute horror movie in which a young fan is chased by masked monsters (pulled from the “Na Na Na” video, natch) through a decade’s worth of the group’s music videos.

It’s a real blast the elaborately made-up past, culminating in the young Hot Topic Satanist emerging into…Well, the completely prosaic- looking Los Angeles Forum, where the tour will have one of its final shows, on October 8. (Not exactly a blood-soaked bacchanal, but at least he’ll probably be able to get pretty good seats!) Other highlights of the upcoming tour include performances at Riot Fest in September, Aftershock Fest on October 10, and the kick-off show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sept. 9. (That one’s not really all that significant; it’s just funny to see a band post a 13-minute blood-drenched ode to itself, and then be forced to conclude it with reminder that their first big return gig back will be at a venue named after a miniscule pizza goblin.)

You can see the full list of My Chemical Romance North American reunion shows below.

My Chemical Romance North American Reunion Tour 2020:

9/9— Detroit, Mich.— Little Caesars Arena

9/11— St. Paul, Minn.— Xcel Energy Center

9/12— Chicago, Ill.— Riot Fest

9/14— Toronto, Ontario— Scotiabank Arena

9/15— Boston, Mass.— TD Garden

9/17— Brooklyn, N.Y.— Barclays Center

9/18— Philadelphia, Pa.— Wells Fargo Center

9/20— Atlanta, Ga.— Music Midtown

9/22— Newark, N.J.— Prudential Center

9/26— Sunrise, Fla.— BB&T Center

9/29— Houston, Texas— Toyota Center

9/30— Dallas, Texas— American Airlines Center

10/2— Denver, Colo.— Pepsi Center

10/4 — Tacoma, Wash.— Tacoma Dome

10/6— Oakland, Calif.— Oakland Arena

10/8— Los Angeles, Calif.— The Forum

10/10— Sacramento, Calif.— Aftershock Festival

10/11— Las Vegas, Nev.— T-Mobile Arena

