Hey, kids! There's a Game Of Thrones animated series in the works

Photo : Helen Sloane/HBO

Not since Scooby Doo first flayed a man alive—in our massively popular fanfic , Fred Finally Gets What’s Coming to Him—has the potential for animated bloodletting seemed so fraught with possibility, as THR reports today that HBO Max is reportedly working on developing an animated drama series set in the world of Game Of Thrones.

Details about the potential series are extremely light on the ground as of yet—i.e., literally that it’s animated, it’s a Game Of Thrones drama, and it’s attempting to exist—but the project is just one of several attempts Warner Media has made in recent months to try to milk more than one damn TV show out of what was once one of the most popular media franchises on the planet. Just last week, the company was floating plans for a show based on George R.R. Martin’s novella series Dunk & Egg, to say nothing of the forward motion on the prequel show House Of The Dragon.

In addition to letting us set up cheap and stupid Saturday morning cartoon jokes—fingers crossed for a cowardly comic relief dragon character who’s a-scared of fire—an animated GoT series is obviously a potential way for some of the franchise’s more fantastical elements to get a chance to play. The Children Of The Forest? More dragons? The Great Ga zoo? (As a time traveler, The Great Ga zoo is eligible to appear in any time period, including Game Of Thrones times.) It’ll probably be years, if ever, before we see any forward motion on this, but what does The Great Ga zoo care? His patience is infinite, dum dum!