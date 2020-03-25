Hey! Hey, everyone, come quick! The toilet is smoking!

Screenshot : Ken Skid ( YouTube

If there was ever a time to fuck with housemates, it’s definitely right now, when everyone is riddled with anxiety and worried that things will somehow go even more wrong than they already have. In this era of heightened stress, household pranks are more dangerous than ever before, but this, of course, means the potential rewards of a properly executed joke are bigger, too.

And so, we advise caution when looking upon the “toilet is smoking” prank, which is currently expanding into the latest thing everyone on the internet is filming themselves doing. Shown to the right person, it’s funny nonsense. To the wrong person, it may be the final straw that leads police to discover a murder scene watched over by the blank, blood-spattered gaze of a face made out of toilet paper.



The best versions of the smoking toilet prank are on TikTok, which is the perfect format for showing off a joke that takes almost no time at all to pull off. A great example is a video from @brooklyn1x, which sees a woman call a guy into the bathroom because the “toilet is smoking.” The concerned man walks in, mutters “what the fuck ” when he sees the toilet paper roll face, then replies to the proud woman laughing and repeating “He’s smoking!” with a simple, “Jesus Christ.”

There are many more where that came from, each following the same basic formula but resulting in slightly different results as must be the case when different people are included and different stupid toilet faces are created.



The joke plays best on video, but, if you’re interested mainly in appreciating variations of the googley-eyed toilet monster’s design, Twitter’s got plenty of posts showing off peoples’ work.



The prank has been around for a while, but it’s enjoyed a resurgence over the last week for pretty obvious reasons. This is just fine. Aside from the risk of someone bursting a blood vessel thinking of how they’re going to fix a broken toilet right now, it is wholesome and good to look at images of a stupid cartoon toilet face and others’ reaction to seeing it. And, hey, as far as viral internet stuff goes, at least know that this one’s not likely to result in people needing to be treated by already-too-busy doctors.



