David Lynch Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

David Lynch has been quietly doing weird stuff on YouTube for a while now, like his daily weather reports and… the ongoing series where he just draws a number and then ends the video as if it’s all self-explanatory, but today he subtly and hilariously snuck something of actual (potential) importance into one of his daily videos—no offense to those who had the number three today, which is certainly important in its own way. In the middle of today’s weather report, like literally in the middle, Lynch revealed that tomorrow, February 1, he’s going to make an announcement. And that’s all he said. He immediately moved back on to the weather, perhaps to give the impression that the moment where he he teased an announcement was a dream you had or something, but no, he said it. You can rewatch the video and everything.

This being a David Lynch thing, there are a number of options for what this tease could be. There’s a chance it’s related to the Netflix show we heard that he’s working on, and that all of these weather reports have just been about building up to this little tease, but there’s an equally likely chance that it’s something totally unrelated and undeserving of news coverage like this. Maybe the announcement is that he got a new pair of shoes , or that he’s thinking about trying Hello Fresh? Maybe that gum you like is coming back in style, or maybe it’s happening again? We would prefer it if it’s not that, because the ending of Twin Peaks: The Return was such a bonkers swing that it doesn’t ever need to be readdressed, but we’re not going to stop Lynch if that’s what he wants to do.

But again, it could be anything. Perhaps even the number three, as chosen in today’s number video, has some significance? Maybe there will be some big reveal if you take all of the numbers he’s chosen, put them together, and type them into some specific haunted computer? We don’t know! It could be something, but it could also be nothing, but even David Lynch’s version of nothing—again, these weird number videos—are still oddly compelling.