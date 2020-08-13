Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Herman Cain tweeted from beyond the grave... to attack Joe Biden

Andrew Paul
Andrew Paul
Herman Cain
Herman CainTrumpjoe bidenkamala harrisTwitter
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Herman Cain, the pizza mogul with aspirations of reforming the United States tax code, would have probably remained a moderately entertaining footnote in American political history had his 2012 campaign not helped pave the way for this whole “Trump” debacle. In any case, he died last month from COVID-19, which he may have contracted while stumping for our current president—a strange, ignoble end to a strange, ignoble character within the American fringe. Or was it?

Yesterday, Cain’s presumably dormant Twitter account fired off its first tweet since it was used to provide details of the man’s funeral service. And it was, in a twist befitting 2020, a slam on Joe Biden.

“Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris,” Cain’s ghost tweeted, prompting a number of confused (and often amusing) replies.

It wasn’t long before the mystery was solved, though. Cain’s account has been rebranded The Cain Gang, and a new bio states that it is now “supervised by his daughter team and family [sic].”

Anyways, be sure to follow the ghost of Herman Cain for some thoughts on why it’s good, actually, that the president is just straight-up admitting to sabotaging mail-in voting by blocking aid to the USPS.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

