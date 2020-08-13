Herman Cain tweeted from beyond the grave... to attack Joe Biden

Photo : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

Herman Cain, the pizza mogul with aspirations of reforming the United States tax code , would have probably remained a moderately entertaining footnote in American political history had his 2012 campaign not helped pave the way for this whole “Trump” debacle. In any case, he died last month from COVID-19, which he may have contracted while stumping for our current president —a strange, ignoble end to a strange, ignoble character within the American fringe. O r was it?



Yesterday , Cain’s presumably dormant Twitter account fired off its first tweet since it was used to provide details of the man’s funeral service . And it was, in a twist befitting 2020, a slam on Joe Biden.

“Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris,” Cain’s ghost tweeted, prompting a number of confused (and often amusing) replies.

It wasn’t long before the mystery was solved, though. Cain’s account has been rebranded The Cain Gang, and a new bio states that it is now “ supervised by his daughter team and family [sic] .”

Anyways, be sure to follow the g host of Herman Cain for some thoughts on why it’s good, actually, that the president is just straight-up admitting to sabotaging mail-in voting by blocking aid to the USPS.

