Herman Cain died from COVID-19 on July 30, 2020. He was still dead on August 12, when he tweeted from beyond the pale veil to attack Joe Biden in support of President Donald Trump, the man who indirectly killed him via a large, crowded rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Cain almost undoubtedly contracted the virus. Thankfully, Trump proved not to be some kind of necromancer, as the tweet was soon attributed to “his daughter team and family [sic],” per the rebranded, legally questionable “Cain Gang” account’s profile page. And yet, on August 31, Herman Cain appeared to reach out to us once again from the netherworld, this time assuring us COVID-19 might not be as deadly as we all thought. As a polite reminder, just in case anyone has forgotten: Herman Cain died from COVID-19 on July 30 of this year.



“It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be,” the now deleted tweet read, accompanied by a link to an ultra-conservative “news” publication called The Western Journal purporting a new CDC study indicates nearly 94% of COVID-19 deaths could be attributed to people with underlying conditions.

This, of course, does not mean they would have died anyway from these conditions had they not been infected by the novel coronavirus, but that contracting COVID-19 could easily hasten their deaths. Cain himself was a survivor of colon cancer, which technically put him into this “underlying conditions” category. But he didn’t die of cancer. Herman Cain, just to be clear, died of COVID-19 on July 30, 2020.

