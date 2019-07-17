Mr. Robot’s third season was excellent, gearing us up for a final season that will find Rami Malek’s Elliott square off against the elite. “The one percent of the one percent revealed themselves,” we wrote in our review of the third season finale, “and now, he’s going to make them pay.” Sounds fun as hell, though that’s not quite the vibe of the above teaser.

“How many people have had to suffer because of you?” he’s asked as Christmas lights glow in the background. “Was it worth it?” We previously learned the season would take place during 2015's yuletide celebrations, and a press release teases that it will “answer the series’ most pressing questions.”

Check it out above ahead of the season’s premiere this fall on the USA Network.