COVID’s been slowly sucking the chill from Halloween 2020, delaying titles like Candyman and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It until next year. The silver lining is that streamers like Shudder are working overtime to deliver the scares this year; Blumhouse, too, has a special treat in store for October. As part of its Welcome To The Blumhouse program, the studio is teaming with Amazon Prime to debut eight new genre films, four of which will premiere on the streamer next month. (The next four arrive sometime in 2021.)

Advertisement

The Lie and Black Box will both premiere on October 6, with Nocturne and Evil Eye arriving a week later on October 13. Family appears to be the theme stringing the stories together, but each appears to occupy different areas of genre while also offering fresh perspectives. Veena Sud, the TV vet responsible for AMC’s The Killing, directed The Lie, while Zu Quirke will make her feature debut with Nocturne. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, is an executive producer on Evil Eye, which is directed by twin brothers Elan and Rajeev Dassani.

There’s plenty of onscreen talent between the four films as well, with Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard, Phylicia Rashad, Sunita Mani, and Sydney Sweeney among the four films’ casts.

Advertisement

Get more info (and watch trailers for) each of the movies below.

The Lie

Director: Veena Sud

Cast: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King

Synopsis: Two parents try to deal with the consequences of their daughter confessing to murder.

Advertisement

Premieres: October 6

Black Box

Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James

Advertisement

Synopsis: After a tragic car accident, a single father starts an experimental treatment to try and restore his lost memory.

Premieres: October 6

Nocturne

Director: Zu Quirke

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw

Synopsis: A shy music student starts to outshine her twin sister after finding a mysterious notebook.

Advertisement

Premieres: October 13

Evil Eye

Directors: Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani

Cast: Sarita Choudhury , Sunita Mani , Omar Maskati , and Bernard White

Synopsis: A mother becomes convinced that something sinister is going on with her daughter’s new boyfriend.

Advertisement

Premieres: October 13