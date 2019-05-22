Image: Netflix

This July, the end is finally upon the inmates of Orange Is The New Black. Netflix has released the first photos and a lovely teaser for the seventh and final season of its flagship series. Honestly, given how season six played out with everyone shipped off to different prisons and only a precious few bunking together, the end may be overdue. But damned if this teaser didn’t make me a teensy bit emotional for the women of Litchfield (or wherever the hell they are these days):



The teaser features stars like Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Natashya Lyonne, Laura Prepon, and more singing the lyrics from Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time,” which (duh) serves as the series’ theme song. It’s sweet! Also notable: Laura Gomez’ Blanca and Diane Guerrero’s Maritza appear to be reunited, finally. In addition to the teaser above, Netflix has dropped the first official photos for the final season, which premieres July 26.

It looks like we’ll get to see a newly-released Piper trying to adjust to life on the outside, while Taystee and Dayanara get up to something shady, and Taryn Manning’s Tiffany takes some kind of test—her GED, maybe? It’s also nice to see Nicky and Red back together; hopefully the final season will bring some much-needed closure to their relationship.

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

