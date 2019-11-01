Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here's your first look at Jordan Peele and Al Pacino's Nazi-hunting show, Hunters

Randall Colburn
There’s only seven words in the first teaser for Amazon’s Hunters—previously titled The Hunt, but changed for obvious reasons—but they speak volumes. “It’s not murder,” intones a shaggy, accented Al Pacino. “It’s mitzvah.”

As we’ve previously reported, the series, which is produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, chronicles a band of Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. “The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.,” reads a synopsis.The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

The stacked cast includes not just Pacino, but also Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, and Dylan Baker. David Weill (Moonfall) and Nikki Toscano (24: Legacy) serve as showrunners on the series, which, per the teaser, will debut in 2020.

