Photo: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

It’s been just a few weeks since Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and, as is the case with any theme park addition, that means out with the old and in with the new. To make room for Galaxy’s Edge in Florida’s Hollywood Studios, those good old Imagineers had to demolish some of its old buildings and attractions, including old rides, restaurants, backdrops, and some open areas that used to get visited during the park’s Studio Backlot Tour.



The Studio Backlot Tour, which ceased operations in 2014 to make room for Toy Story Land, was a tram and walking tour popular during a time when production companies actually flew to Florida to film things based in Florida. That included exterior shoots for The Golden Girls, which were filmed on the fake residential street that was torn down in 2003. The Golden Girls house on the premises was a replica of the show’s L.A.-based set, but gutted purely for tourist amusement and location shots.

Advertisement

Well, someone recently asked Disney World nut and Bay Lake Society member Howard Bowers if they could explain where the Golden Girls house would be today in relation to Galaxy’s Edge. He didn’t just answer the question, he also provided some useful photographs.

Advertisement

As you can see, the house was located in between Ronto Roasters and Docking Bay 7. If that means nothing to you because you haven’t been to Galaxy’s Edge yet, here’s a few more photos, including one in relation to Oga’s Cantina.

Advertisement

Honestly, the 97-year-old Betty White could probably still kick some Jedi ass in 2019, and if the house were still around, it’d undoubtedly be visited by hordes of Hulu enthusiasts who’ve spent the last few years binging in hopes of preserving their own fabulous lifestyles into their twilight years.

If you’ve never seen the Hollywood Studios’ Backlot Tour, here’s a clip from 1991. The residential street can be seen starting at 6:40.

[via Super Punch]

