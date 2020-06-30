Here's what's coming to Quibi in July

Your Daily Horoscope (Quibi), Hello America (Quibi), Life-Size Toys (Quibi) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Some streaming services try to act all cool and tough by adding dozens or hundreds of new TV shows and movies to their increasingly cluttered content libraries every month, but anything more than a quick bite just wouldn’t be appropriate for ol’ Quibi. Plus, given the platform’s entire premise—that people want to watch short videos on their phones—it can’t exactly pick up the streaming rights to some of these movies that are constantly jumping back and forth between Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon (thought it would be fun to watch the James Bond movies in 10-minute chunks). That means, by definition, Quibi content is exclusive to Quibi, and good on Quibi for sticking to it.

Advertisement

Next month, Quibi users will be able to watch… the entire James Bond series in 10-minute chunks?! Actually, no, but they will be able to watch a comedy news show from comedian Nish Kumar (possibly best known to cool people as a uniquely crummy Taskmaster contestant) called Hello America, a show about sports guy pulling ridiculous stunts with big recreations of classic toys called Life-Size Toys, and an animated series about the zodiac signs as millennials called Your Daily Horoscope. Quibi’s also gotta have famous people making Quibis, and in July that involves Kevin Hart trying to become an action hero with John Travolta in Die Hart, a cartoon based on Andy Cohen’s wacky adventu res, and a show called Bad Ideas With Adam Devine that seems self-explanatory. Also, in August, Quibi is getting a remake of The Fugitive with Kiefer Sutherland, so the joke about the James Bond movies isn’t really that far off.



The full list of what’s qu ming to Quibi in July is below.

Available July 6

Hello America

Life-Size Toys

Your Daily Horoscope

Available July 20

Die Hart

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Available July 27

Don’t Look Deeper

Bad Ideas With Adam Devine

