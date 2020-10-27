Saved By The Bell (Chris Haston/Peacock), Wilmore (Trae Patton/Peacock), The Amber Ruffin Show (Lloyd Bishop/Peacock) Image : The A.V. Club

Peacock has been in the streaming game for a while now, but November is going to be an important one for the NBCUniversal platform: That’s when Peacock is getting the new Saved By The Bell sequel series, which could be Peacock’s equivalent of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, HBO Max’s Raised By Wolves, or Quibi’s “The Golden Arm” episode of 50 States Of Fright—you know, the high-profile thing that you can’t see anywhere else. (Maybe the Quibi reference doesn’t work anymore, but you get the idea.) Peacock just released a trailer for the new Saved By The Bell today, featuring a new batch of Bayside teens and a select group of familiar faces from the original show, with the series premiering on November 25.

Outside of Saved By The Bell, Peacock’s November and December will also see the third season of Yellowstone, your parents’ favorite show, and new seasons of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Botched, The Profit, and The Curse Of Oak Island. It wouldn’t be Peacock without content from the NBC fam, though, so the service is also getting new seasons/episodes of This Is Us, the Chicago shows, The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, The Voice, The Weakest Link, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Movie-wise, Peacock will get the first three Bourne movies, The Scorpion King, Knocked Up, a whole slate of American Pie movies, the weaker parts of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, American Gangster, and Wet Hot American Summer (though you’ll have to go to Netflix to see its prequel and sequel shows still).

The list of what’s coming to Peacock in November and December is below. (Asterisks denote Peacock exclusives.)

Available November 1

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)*

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)*

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (2009)*

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)*

Any Given Sunday (1999)*

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Cell (2016)*

Children Of Men (2006)*

Cinderella Man (2005)*

Daybreakers (2010)*

Field Of Dreams (1989)*

The Fifth Element (1997)

Gods Of Egypt (2016)*

The Guru (2003)*

Hostel (2006)*

Hostel: Part II (2007)*

Hunter Killer (2018)*

Knocked Up (2007)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)*

The Legend Of Hercules (2014)*

Little Drummer Boy (1968)*

Little Rascals (1994)

Meet Joe Black (1998)*

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)*

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)*

Mystery Men (1999)

Nighthawks (1981)*

Parenthood (1989)*

Police Academy (1984)*

Prince Of Darkness (1987)*

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)*

Scent Of A Woman (1992)*

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Shape Of Thing (2003)*

The Ugly Truth (2009)*

Wanted (2008)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchestor ’73 (1950)*

Z For Zachariah (2015)*

American Pickers

Ancient Aliens

Botched S6

The Profit S7

There’s Johnny S1

Available November 2

Breaking Hate S1

Available November 3

Real Housewives Of Atlanta S12

SNL Election Special (NBC)

Available November 4

This Is Us (NBC)

Available November 5

Save Me Too (Peacock Original)*

Available November 6

Real Housewives Of New Jersey S10

Available November 12

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Available November 13

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Available November 15

The Plastic Nile (2020)

Available November 16

The Kids Are All Right (2010)*

Headliners

Available November 18

Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy (2018)

Available November 21

The Blacklist (NBC)

Available November 22

Yellowstone S3*

Available November 25

Saved By The Bell (Peacock Original)*

Available November 27

The National Dog Show 2020

Available December 1

Batman Begins (2005)*

Because I Said So (2007)

Beetlejuice (1998)*

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)*

The Bone Collector (1999)

Changeling (2008)

Connie And Carla (2004)*

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)*

Cry Freedom (1987)*

The Dark Knight (2008)*

Fair Game (2010)*

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Goonies (1985)*

HULK (2003)

Jessabelle (2014)*

Jet Li’s Fearless (2996)

Margin Call (2011)*

Monster-in-Law (2005)*

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Ninth Gate (1999)*

The Paper (1994)

Problem Child (1990)

Problem Child 2 (1991)

Red 2 (2013)*

Robin Hood (2018)*

Santa’s Slay (2005)*

Se7en (1995)*

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)*

Serenity (2005)

The Skulls (2000)

Sleepy Hallow (1999)

Space Jam (1996)*

Tremors (1990)*

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001)*

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)*

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)*

Tremors II (1996)*

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)*

Wonderland (2003)*

Curse Of Oak Island S1,S3-7

Available December 3

Limetown S1

Available December 16

American Gangster (2007)*

Flash Of Genius (2008)*

In Bruges (2008)*

It’s Complicated (2009)*

The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)*

Tale Of Despereaux (2008)

Your Highness (2011)*

Available December 20

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970)*

Available December 31

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)