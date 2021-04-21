Left to right: Matthias Schweighöfer and Dave Bautista Image : Netflix

Netflix’s May 2021 looks a whole lot like the last year of Netflix: another avalanche of original content coming to an algorithm near you. The company has more than 40 original television series, movies, and documentaries lined up for the next 31 days, including the second part of Selena: The Series, the return of Aziz Ansari’s Master Of None, and, of course, Zack Snyder’s long-awaited first non-superhero film in more than a decade, Army Of The Dead. Audiences will also finally get to see The Woman In The Window, director Joe Wright’s long-delayed follow-up to his Oscar-winner, The Darkest Hour. Originally slated for release in October 2019, the film saw a series of delays due to some bad test screenings and a global pandemic that bumped the Amy Adams vehicle out of theaters and onto Netflix.



In addition to all that beautiful new content (and it really is beautiful, isn’t it?), Netflix is beefing up its catalog, adding the Back To The Future trilogy, G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, and Notting Hill. And if Army Of The Dead isn’t enough blood and viscera for fans of the undead, Netflix is adding a pair of Resident Evil movies (Afterlife and Extinction) and 2009's Zombieland to the chamber to prep audiences for Snyder’s gore-fest. Of course, this also means saying goodbye to some old friends. Goodbye, Trumbo, who’s taking his bathtub and waterproof typewriter and leaving Netflix on May 18. Dads in their 60s everywhere will miss you. Apologies, dads. Please enjoy a third season of The Kominsky Method in this trying time (though, a severe lack of Alan Arkin is definitely going to bum some out).

The full list of everything coming to Netflix in May is below.

Available May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back To The Future

Back To The Future Part II

Back To The Future Part III

Barney And Friends: Season 13

Barney And Friends: Season 14

Best Of The Best

Dead Again In Tombstone

Due Date

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack And Miri Make APorno

Zombieland



Available May 2

Hoarders: Season 11



Available May 4



The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

Available May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Available May 6



Dead Man Down

Available May 7

Girl From Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

Available May 8



Mine

Sleepless

Available May 11

Money, Explained

Available May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

Available May 13



Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

Available May 14



Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

Available May 16

Sleight

Available May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

Available May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

Available May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All The Time In The World

Available May 21



Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

Available May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

Available May 25

Home

Available May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

Available May 27



Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Available May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

Available May 31



Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties