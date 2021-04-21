Netflix’s May 2021 looks a whole lot like the last year of Netflix: another avalanche of original content coming to an algorithm near you. The company has more than 40 original television series, movies, and documentaries lined up for the next 31 days, including the second part of Selena: The Series, the return of Aziz Ansari’s Master Of None, and, of course, Zack Snyder’s long-awaited first non-superhero film in more than a decade, Army Of The Dead. Audiences will also finally get to see The Woman In The Window, director Joe Wright’s long-delayed follow-up to his Oscar-winner, The Darkest Hour. Originally slated for release in October 2019, the film saw a series of delays due to some bad test screenings and a global pandemic that bumped the Amy Adams vehicle out of theaters and onto Netflix.
In addition to all that beautiful new content (and it really is beautiful, isn’t it?), Netflix is beefing up its catalog, adding the Back To The Future trilogy, G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, and Notting Hill. And if Army Of The Dead isn’t enough blood and viscera for fans of the undead, Netflix is adding a pair of Resident Evil movies (Afterlife and Extinction) and 2009's Zombieland to the chamber to prep audiences for Snyder’s gore-fest. Of course, this also means saying goodbye to some old friends. Goodbye, Trumbo, who’s taking his bathtub and waterproof typewriter and leaving Netflix on May 18. Dads in their 60s everywhere will miss you. Apologies, dads. Please enjoy a third season of The Kominsky Method in this trying time (though, a severe lack of Alan Arkin is definitely going to bum some out).
The full list of everything coming to Netflix in May is below.
Available May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back To The Future
Back To The Future Part II
Back To The Future Part III
Barney And Friends: Season 13
Barney And Friends: Season 14
Best Of The Best
Dead Again In Tombstone
Due Date
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack And Miri Make APorno
Zombieland
Available May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
Available May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
Available May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
Available May 6
Dead Man Down
Available May 7
Girl From Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
Available May 8
Mine
Sleepless
Available May 11
Money, Explained
Available May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
Available May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
Available May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
Available May 16
Sleight
Available May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
Available May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
Available May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All The Time In The World
Available May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
Available May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
Available May 25
Home
Available May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
Available May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
Available May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
Available May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties