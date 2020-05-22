HBO Max, the inclusive new streaming arm of WarnerMedia, launches on May 27 with a veritable slew of movies and TV shows, including some Criterion Collection titles. Here, you can see the massive list of classic films that will be available at launch, while here you’ll find a sneak preview of its initial handful of original series and films.
It doesn’t stop there, however. WarnerMedia will continue adding original and classic content throughout the summer and beyond. Below, you can have a look at the full list of what’s hitting the streamer in June.
The list includes BMO, the first of four Adventure Time specials cooked up for HBO Max, as well as the second season of Infinity Train, which aired its first season on Cartoon Network. Similarly, the second season of Doom Patrol, which aired its first season on DC Universe, will also be accessible via HBO Max. Also making the leap to HBO Max is Alia Shawkat’s cult hit Search Party, which aired its first two seasons on TBS. The third season will premiere in late June on the streamer, and a fourth season is currently in the works.
You’ll also be able to watch anything from HBO Go and HBO Now on HBO Max, which means it will also host the premieres of Matthew Rhys’ Perry Mason and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, as well as HBO’s six-part docuseries based on I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Michelle McNamara’s investigative deep dive into the Golden State Killer.
HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it launches, though current HBO Now subscribers who pay for the service through HBO, Apple, or Google Play can switch their plan to HBO Max at no extra cost. Furthermore, if you subscribe to HBO through AT&T TV, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Hulu, or Spectrum, you are also eligible to receive HBO Max for free.
See the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in June. Any titles that don’t have (HBO) next to it are exclusive to HBO Max. Ones that do will also be available on HBO Go and HBO Now.
Available June 1
4th & Forever: Muck City: Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich, 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Available June 2
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
Available June 4
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
Available June 5
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
Available June 6
Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
Available June 7
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
Available June 10
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
Available June 12
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
Available June 13
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Available June 14
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Available June 16
#GeorgeWashington, 2017
Age of Big Cats, Season One
Ancient Earth, Season One
Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
DeBugged, 2018
Digits, Season One
Dragons & Damsels, 2019
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
First Man, 2017
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
The History of Food, Season One
Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
Knuckleball!, 2019
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
Looney Tunes (Batch 2), Season One
Man’s First Friend, 2018
Penguin Central, 2019
Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
Popeye (Batch 2), Season One
Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
Realm of the Volga, Season One
Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
Secret Life Underground, Season One
Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
Space Probes!, Season One
Speed, Season One
Spies of War , Season One
Tales of Nature, Season One
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
Viking Women, Season One
Vitamania, 2018
Whale Wisdom, 2019
The Woodstock Bus, 2019
Available June 18
Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
Karma, Series Premiere
Available June 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
Available June 20
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
Available June 21
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Available June 22
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
Available June 24
South Park, Seasons 1-23
Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available June 25
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
Available June 26
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
Available June 27
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
Available June 28
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Available June 30
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)