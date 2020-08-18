Mulan Photo : Jasin Boland

Next month will be a big one for Disney+, since it’s going to be an important test case to see what these streaming platforms can get away with in terms of charging money for the things people want to see. Up until now, you’ve paid for Netflix or Hulu or Quibi and you’ve gotten everything on Netflix and Hulu and Quibi, but you’re going to have to pay an additional $30 to see Mulan on Disney+ when it arrives in September—and that’s $30 on top of the existing subscription fee, and you don’t get to keep the movie if your subscription ends. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes.

Advertisement

But hey, Mulan aside, there are other things coming to Disney+ in September that you don’t have to pay additional money to see. Things like The Wolverine, a couple of Mighty Ducks sequels, the season finale of Muppets Now, gritty Winnie The Pooh reboot Christopher Robin, ABC’s Once Upon A Time, Bend It Like Beckham, the premiere of the Disney+ original movie Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals, and something called The Giant Robber Crab that is hopefully a cockney crime drama and not a nature documentary. “Oi, Guy Ritchie, we got one o’ dem Giant Robba Crabs in the lorry. Time to bollocks up the lift, mate.” (We looked it up and it is a nature documentary.)

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September is below.

The best movies on Disney+ We combed our archives for the Disney Plus movies with the best reviews Read more

Advertisement

Available September 4:

Ancient China From Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick Or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan (“Premier Access,” a.k.a. $$$)

Earth To Ned

Advertisement

Available September 11:

Christopher Robin

Available September 18:

Bend It Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask The World (s2)

Europe From Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom Of The Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against The Inferno

Once Upon A Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming

Advertisement

Available September 25:

Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney To The Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals