Here's what's coming to Disney+ in October

Photo : Lucasfilm

It’s that time once again, folks: T he moment when we all get to make like Werner Herzog, and our wishes to see the baby are finally answered . Disney has just confirmed its upcoming slate of October programming for its Disney+ streaming service, and we’d be hard- pressed to pick out anything people are more excited for next month than the October 30 return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to the digital scene.

Advertisement

Not that it’s all Baby Yodas and genre exercises, mind you; the service will also debut its new astronaut series The Right Stuff, and continue its run of animal emergencies with more of the first season of Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And if worrying about a sick lion or gorilla wasn’t enough to well and truly bum you out, the service is also debuting its new film Clouds—about a teenager with cancer who scores himself and a friend a record deal—on October 16.

As for new existing additions to the library, the pickings are slim, but interesting. The Owl House will start streaming its first season on October 30, for instance—right alongside The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, in case you’ve forgotten how weird Nic Cage can get in even the most Disney-fied of roles. You can also kill some time with the second X-Men movie, the latest season of The Simpsons, and the first Maleficent movie, which arrives on the service on October 1.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in October below.

Available October 1:

Maleficent

Available October 2:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Zenimation Extended Edition

Available October 9:

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Oil Spill Of The Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff (1st episode premiere)

Available October 16:

Disney Junior The Rocketeer (Season 1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost On Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds

Meet The Chimps

Available October 23:

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India from Above (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 4)

Pompeii: Secrets Of The Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Once Upon A Snowman

The Big Fib (Episodes 116 - 130)

Available October 30:

The Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter Nine”