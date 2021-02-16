The Falcon And The Winter Soldier logo Image : Marvel Studios

In today’s world of distinct streaming platforms and Patreons and meal-delivery services that we all subscribe to every month, it’s pretty common for people to squeeze every bit of enjoyment they can out of something in a single month and then cancel it before it renews. If you’ve been doing that for WandaVision on Disney+ this month, though, we’ve got some bad news: You got played. Not only is WandaVision going to conveniently stretch right into the beginning of March, but it’s almost leading right into the premiere of Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ series, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which starts two weeks later. Sure, you could cancel your subscription for March and then renew it for April and catch up on what you’ve missed, but you just know somebody on the internet is going to make it their personal mission to spoil things for you. That’s what the internet does.

If you are sticking around, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier isn’t even the only big thing coming to the platform next month. Provided you’re willing to pay for access to the “Premier” tier, you’ll also be able to watch Raya And The Last Dragon on the same day it opens in theaters. If you’re not willing, Disney+ will have the Mighty Ducks revival Game Changers. Or, how about Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (a movie with multiple puns in its name)? How about eight seasons of Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER and one season of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet? If you absolutely need more WandaVision, you could also check out Assembled: The Making Of WandaVision, a thing we already heard about earlier today. It’s coming out after the end of the show, so it’ll have the advantage of being able to talk about… whatever stuff ends up happening on that show, be it mutants or Mephisto or The Beyonder.

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March is below.

Friday, March 5

Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, Dvm (S2)

Raya And The Last Dragon (Premier Access Tier)

WandaVision (Finale)



Friday, March 12

Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Assembled: The Making Of Wandavision

Marvel Studios: Legends



Friday, March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (S3)

Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (S1)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Premiere)



Friday, March 26

Disney Secrets Of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle And Peanut (S1)

Disney Pickle And Peanut (S2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Inside Pixar: Foundations