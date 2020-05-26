Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Here's what's coming to Disney+ in June

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Film
FilmDisney PlusTVArtemis FowlTarzanPercy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
Illustration for article titled Heres whats coming to Disney+ in June
Photo: Artemis Fowl (Disney+)

June will be fairly big for Disney+, at least for a month without a new installment from one of Disney’s big franchises (there’s going to be very little Star Wars in the following news story). One of the standouts is the Artemis Fowl movie, a film that lost its theatrical release because of the coronavirus (but wasn’t a big enough deal to justify getting delayed to the post-virus era, whenever that will be), and it’ll be landing on Disney+ on Friday, June 12. If you are desperate for something with a little more Disney magic, though, the streaming service is also getting a six-episode miniseries called Into The Unknown about the making of Frozen 2 (available June 26). We don’t know why it’s not using the Disney Gallery branding that the behind-the-scenes show about The Mandalorian using, but Into The Unknown is much snappier anyway. Also, speaking of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the final episode is coming Friday, June 19.

As for content that isn’t a Disney+ Original (or a theatrical film getting moved over to the platform), subscribers will also be getting something called America’s Greatest Animals, an old 101 Dalmatians TV show, Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and two Tarzan movies (probably animated Disney Tarzan, this being Disney+, but the press release doesn’t say specifically).

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June is below.

Available June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing The Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets Of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird But True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women Of Impact: Changing The World

Available June 12

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story Of The Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

Available June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy

Available June 26

Man In Space

Mars And Beyond

Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3) Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

