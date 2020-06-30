Listen, you know what’s coming to Disney+ in July—or at least you know of one specific thing. A thing that left an unimaginably large impact on the world of pop culture. A thing about a man whose name you may know but whose origin story you may not know, who pulled himself up from humble beginnings to become a hero and a scholar and a founding father (without a father) of a new republic… sorry, the New Republic. Yes, obviously, we’re talking about Han Solo, star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is coming to Disney+ on July 10 and can finally be seen by a large number of people without them needing to wait in long lines and win tickets in a lottery. It even has the original cast, with Alden Ehrenreich as Han, Donald Glover as Lando, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, and Woody Harrelson as King George (that doesn’t sound right...).
Solo aside, Disney+ is also getting The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green (for everyone who misses professional sports), the premiere of the new unscripted Muppets Now series, and the new Beyoncé visual album Black Is King. Oh, also, the press release put out by Disney mentions something about a ridiculously popular, successful, and critically acclaimed Broadway musical called Hamilton that was created by (and stars) Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns. It’s coming on July 3. Maybe see what that’s all about after you watch Solo: A Star Wars Story? We can safely say that at least one of them is very good.
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in July is below.
Available July 3
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Available July 10
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available July 17
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (S1)
Available July 24
Wild Congo (S1)
Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
Rogue Trip (S1)
Available July 31
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Animal Showdown (S1)
Best Job Ever (S1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (S1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
King Fishers (S1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
What Sam Sees (S1)
Muppets Now (Episode 1)
Black Is King