Photo : Disney , Disney , Lucasfilm

Listen, you know what’s coming to Disney+ in July—or at least you know of one specific thing. A thing that left an unimaginably large impact on the world of pop culture. A thing about a man whose name you may know but whose origin story you may not know, who pulled himself up from humble beginnings to become a hero and a scholar and a founding father (without a father) of a new republic… sorry, the New Republic. Yes, obviously, we’re talking about Han Solo, star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is coming to Disney+ on July 10 and can finally be seen by a large number of people without them needing to wait in long lines and win tickets in a lottery. It even has the original cast, with Alden Ehrenreich as Han, Donald Glover as Lando, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, and Woody Harrelson as King George (that doesn’t sound right...).

Solo aside, Disney+ is also getting The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green (for everyone who misses professional sports), the premiere of the new unscripted Muppets Now series, and the new Beyoncé visual album Black Is King. Oh, also, the press release put out by Disney mentions something about a ridiculously popular, successful, and critically acclaimed Broadway musical called Hamilton that was created by (and stars) Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns. It’s coming on July 3. Maybe see what that’s all about after you watch Solo: A Star Wars Story? We can safely say that at least one of them is very good.



The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in July is below.

Available July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton



Available July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)



Available July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Rogue Trip (S1)



Available July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now ( Episode 1)

Black Is King