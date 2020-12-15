WandaVision Photo : Disney+

Disney+ isn’t putting up a ton of new ‘tent (content) in January, but it still has the potential to be the most exciting month on the platform since The Mandalorian premiered and first showed off that little green baby. That’s because January 15 is when Disney+ will release the first episode of WandaVision, the platform’s first original series from Marvel Studios. Like The Mandalorian has ended up being for Star Wars, WandaVision is probably going to have a big impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if only because it seems like Vision might be getting resurrected after his death in Infinity War and Wanda might be tapping into some of those over-the-top “NO MORE MUTANTS” powers that she’s known for in the comics—not that there are mutants in the MCU, certainly.

WandaVision will surely get all the press, but it’s not even the only big thing coming on January 15: Disney+ will also be streaming Mary Poppins Returns (the one where Emily Blunt fights The Penguin) and Isle Of Dogs (the one where Wes Anderson faces accusations of cultural appropriation). Also: Doctor Doolittle 3, a thing that apparently exists. Speaking of things that apparently exist: Remember Ferdinand? Well, it’s going to be on Disney+. Who would’ve thought, just three years ago, that a movie that got absolutely buried by Pixar’s Coco would someday be sitting right next to it on the same streaming service? Disney+ makes fools of us all.

There’s not much else of note on the list, aside from the Dinosaurs TV show, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Horton Hears A Who!, and The Wolverine (which is also about going to Japan, so maybe we should’ve mentioned it in the last paragraph with Isle Of Dogs) . There’s something called Mega Hammerhead, which sounds pretty badass, but—as is usually the case when something sounds badass in these Disney+ announcements—it’s probably a National Geographic documentary. Either way, it’s our new band name. We play thrash metal and we suck.

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January is below.

Available January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine

Earth To Ned

Extras - Beyond The Clouds: A Firm Handshake



Available January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Anatomy Of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends



Available January 15

Disney Elena Of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision

Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Concert Of A Lifetime



Available January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn

Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Finishing Touches



Available January 29

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona And Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

Extras - Beyond The Clouds: A Promise Kept