Disney+ isn’t putting up a ton of new ‘tent (content) in January, but it still has the potential to be the most exciting month on the platform since The Mandalorian premiered and first showed off that little green baby. That’s because January 15 is when Disney+ will release the first episode of WandaVision, the platform’s first original series from Marvel Studios. Like The Mandalorian has ended up being for Star Wars, WandaVision is probably going to have a big impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if only because it seems like Vision might be getting resurrected after his death in Infinity War and Wanda might be tapping into some of those over-the-top “NO MORE MUTANTS” powers that she’s known for in the comics—not that there are mutants in the MCU, certainly.
WandaVision will surely get all the press, but it’s not even the only big thing coming on January 15: Disney+ will also be streaming Mary Poppins Returns (the one where Emily Blunt fights The Penguin) and Isle Of Dogs (the one where Wes Anderson faces accusations of cultural appropriation). Also: Doctor Doolittle 3, a thing that apparently exists. Speaking of things that apparently exist: Remember Ferdinand? Well, it’s going to be on Disney+. Who would’ve thought, just three years ago, that a movie that got absolutely buried by Pixar’s Coco would someday be sitting right next to it on the same streaming service? Disney+ makes fools of us all.
There’s not much else of note on the list, aside from the Dinosaurs TV show, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Horton Hears A Who!, and The Wolverine (which is also about going to Japan, so maybe we should’ve mentioned it in the last paragraph with Isle Of Dogs) . There’s something called Mega Hammerhead, which sounds pretty badass, but—as is usually the case when something sounds badass in these Disney+ announcements—it’s probably a National Geographic documentary. Either way, it’s our new band name. We play thrash metal and we suck.
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January is below.
Available January 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine
Earth To Ned
Extras - Beyond The Clouds: A Firm Handshake
Available January 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Anatomy Of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends
Available January 15
Disney Elena Of Avalor (s3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
WandaVision
Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Concert Of A Lifetime
Available January 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn
Extras - Beyond The Clouds: The Finishing Touches
Available January 29
Dinosaurs (s1)
Dinosaurs (s2)
Dinosaurs (s3)
Dinosaurs (s4)
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona And Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
Extras - Beyond The Clouds: A Promise Kept