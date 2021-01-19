Kermit The Frog (Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images), Flora And Ulysses (Disney+), Cheaper By The Dozen (YouTube) Image : The A.V. Club

We’ve already heard about the most high-profile addition coming to Disney+’s shelves in February (it’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to meet the Muppets because The Muppet Show is coming to streaming! Hooray!), but it’s not the only thing that Disney+ will be offering to subscribers in February—though it is one of the few new offerings that is legitimately exciting. Other new titles coming in February include Disney Upside-Down Magic, a new season of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, new series Flora And Ulysses, a documentary special called Marvel’s Behind The Mask about how “Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights,” and something called Marvel Battleworld: Mystery Of The Thanostones that seems to be a series of shorts based on some little figurines. It wouldn’t be a new month at Disney+ without something odd like that from one of its many sub-brands.

Disney+ is also getting The Book Of Life (now living on the same service as Coco, thanks to Disney buying 20th Century Fox), the two Cheaper By The Dozen movies, American Dragon: Jake Long, a Frozen tie-in/spin-off called Myth, some promotional reels for Disney parks around the world, and—though this doesn’t really count—a few new episodes of WandaVision. The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in February is below.



Available February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down

Magic Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

Available February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery Of The Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind The Mask

Inside Pixar: Portraits

Available February 19

The Book Of Life

Cheaper By The Dozen

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Flora & Ulysses

Available February 26

Car SOS (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show

Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair Of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair Of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair Of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll It Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River Of Dreams

Secrets Of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale