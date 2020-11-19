Soul Image : Disney/Pixar

If the current state of the world is anything to go by, and there’s no reason to think it’s not, the holidays this year are going to be a bit bleak and lonely—unless you’re either luckier than the average person or more selfish than the average person. Thankfully, the streaming services will be there for us even when our friends and family can’t. We just learned that HBO Max will be getting Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas, but let’s not forget that Disney+ will also be offering Pixar’s Soul on that same day. It’s the most high-profile title coming to the streaming platform next month, but it’s not the only one.

Subscribers will also be able to watch Big, Anastasia, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher’s Godmothered, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff from the Disney+ original Clouds. One of Disney+’s best selling-points, though, is weirdo stuff that no other streaming platform would bother touching, like something called Dory’s Reef Cam, which lets you “watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory” or Arendelle Castle Yule Log, which is a yule log but with Frozen stuff. You shouldn’t be having a holiday party or anything, which negates some of the need for even a “funny” yule log, but it might offer some nice holiday cheer. Olaf will probably be there, he’s fun.

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December is below.

Available December 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man Vs. Shark

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

Beyond The Clouds: Where It All Began

Available December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks The Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Premiere

Safety

Beyond The Clouds: Meet The Sobiechs

Available December 18

Buried Truth Of The Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie The Eagle

Into The Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Beyond The Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

Available December 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Beyond The Clouds: A Musical Miracle