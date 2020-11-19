If the current state of the world is anything to go by, and there’s no reason to think it’s not, the holidays this year are going to be a bit bleak and lonely—unless you’re either luckier than the average person or more selfish than the average person. Thankfully, the streaming services will be there for us even when our friends and family can’t. We just learned that HBO Max will be getting Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas, but let’s not forget that Disney+ will also be offering Pixar’s Soul on that same day. It’s the most high-profile title coming to the streaming platform next month, but it’s not the only one.
Subscribers will also be able to watch Big, Anastasia, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher’s Godmothered, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff from the Disney+ original Clouds. One of Disney+’s best selling-points, though, is weirdo stuff that no other streaming platform would bother touching, like something called Dory’s Reef Cam, which lets you “watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory” or Arendelle Castle Yule Log, which is a yule log but with Frozen stuff. You shouldn’t be having a holiday party or anything, which negates some of the need for even a “funny” yule log, but it might offer some nice holiday cheer. Olaf will probably be there, he’s fun.
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December is below.
Available December 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man Vs. Shark
The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
Beyond The Clouds: Where It All Began
Available December 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks The Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Premiere
Safety
Beyond The Clouds: Meet The Sobiechs
Available December 18
Buried Truth Of The Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie The Eagle
Into The Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Beyond The Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
Available December 25
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Beyond The Clouds: A Musical Miracle