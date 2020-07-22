Here's what's coming to Disney+ in August

The One And Only Ivan Photo : Disney

Some of the hype surrounding Disney+’s release of Hamilton might have abated, but that doesn’t mean the streaming service isn’t still going hard for men in elaborate, semi-ridiculous coats: The company’s August offerings feature not just one, but two films about circus ringmasaters, Hugh Jackman’s 2017 P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman, and the new original movie The One And Only Ivan, in which Bryan Cranston has a complicated relationship with an ape. (We’ve been there, buddy.)

Advertisement

Other originals nested within August’s slate include Howard, Don Hahn’s biopic about Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind Beauty And The Beast, Little Shop Of Horrors, and any number of other beloved movie musicals, and Magic Camp, in which kids teach a washed-up stage performer about the wonders and magic of, uh, magic. That’s in addition to the latest Phineas And Ferb movie, Candace Against The Universe, plus episode debuts for new editions of Muppets Now, Weird But True!, and One Day At Disney.

Advertisement

And if all this “newness” is just a little too terrifying for you, the service also has plenty of old-school additions to its roster, including The Peanuts Movie, the live-action Beauty And The Beast, and Ant-Man And The Wasp. (Okay, so maybe “old-school” was a little strong.)

Available August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Muppets Now Episode 102 - “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney Episode 136 - “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Advertisement

Disney Family Sundays Episode 140 - “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 - “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Available August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now Episode 103 - “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp

One Day at Disney Episode 137 - “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True! Episode 301- “Dinosaurs”

Available August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now Episode 104 - “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney Episode 138 - “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True! Episode 302 - “National Parks”

Available August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now Episode 105 - “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney Episode 139 - “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True! Episode 303 - “Farming”

