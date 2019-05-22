Screenshot: Black Mirror; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse; Dark

Netflix pretty much has all its bases covered in June, which looks to be one of the most loaded months in the streamer’s history. Not only are three new episodes of Black Mirror on the way—Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and the hot priest from Fleabag star in the sci-fi anthology’s fifth season—but so are anticipated new seasons of German horror import Dark, queer cult series Tales Of The City, Marvel’s recently canceled Jessica Jones, and Instant Hotel, an Australian reality show about competing Airbnbs that is very, very good. And that’s just the beginning.

You can also prime your guts for a new cooking show from acclaimed chef Roy Choi and Chef (and The Mandalorian) director Jon Favreau, as well as new comedy specials from Adam Devine, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jo Koy. True crime buffs will also have plenty to obsess over, as a new season of The Confession Tapes arrives alongside Exhibit A, a documentary series about “dubious forensic tools,” and The Alcàsser Murders, which explores the notorious 1992 murders of three teens from Alcàsser, Spain. There’s also Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery, though the only question the comedy raises is whether it’ll be better or worse than The Ridiculous Six.

Also, anime nerds rejoice: Neon Genesis Evangelion, along with The End of Evangelion and EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)², is finally hitting the streamer on June 21. When you finish that, soothe your weary, overstimulated brains with the joy that is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which touches down just five days later.

Coming Soon

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3—Netflix Original

Trinkets—Netflix Original

Available June 1



50/50



A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Arthdal Chronicles—Netflix Original

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Oh, Ramona!—Netflix Original Film



Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

Available June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3



Malibu Rescue: The Series—Netflix Original

Available June 4

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome—Netflix Original

Available June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5—Netflix Original

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch



Available June 6

Alles ist gut—Netflix Original Film

Todos lo saben

Available June 7

3%: Season 3—Netflix Original

Belmonte

The Black Godfather—Netflix Original Film

The Chef Show—Netflix Original

Designated Survivor: Season 3—Netflix Original

Elisa & Marcela—Netflix Original Film

I Am Mother—Netflix Original Film

Pachamama—Netflix Original

Rock My Heart—Netflix Original Film

Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY



Tales of the City—Netflix Original

Available June 8

Berlin, I Love You



Available June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet



Available June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot—Netflix Original

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese—Netflix Original Film

Available June 13

The 3rd Eye 2—Netflix Original Film

Jinn—Netflix Original

Kakegurui xx—Netflix Anime

Available June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2—Netflix Anime

The Alcàsser Murders—Netflix Original

Awake: The Million Dollar Game—Netflix Original

Charité at War—Netflix Original

Cinderella Pop—Netflix Original Film

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila—Netflix Original

Life Overtakes Me—Netflix Original

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery—Netflix Original Film

Unité 42—Netflix Original

Available June 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15



Available June 16

Cop Car



Available June 17

The Missing: Season 3—Netflix Original

Available June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives—Netflix Original

Big Kill

Available June 19

Beats—Netflix Original Film

The Edge of Democracy—Netflix Original Film

Available June 20

Le Chant du Loup—Netflix Original Film

Available June 21

Ad Vitam—Netflix Original

Bolívar—Netflix Original

The Casketeers: Season 2—Netflix Original

The Confession Tapes: Season 2—Netflix Original

Dark: Season 2—Netflix Original

The End of Evangelion



EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2—Netflix Original

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2—Netflix Original

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil—Netflix Original Film

La misma sangre—Netflix Original Film

Mr. Iglesias—Netflix Original

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

Available June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2—Netflix Anime

Available June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike—Netflix Original

Available June 26

The Golem



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Available June 27

Answer for Heaven—Netflix Original

Available June 28

20th Century Women



7SEEDS—Netflix Original

Dope: Season 3—Netflix Original

Exhibit A—Netflix Original

Instant Hotel: Season 2—Netflix Original

Motown Magic: Season 2—Netflix Original

Paquita Salas: Season 3—Netflix Original

The Chosen One—Netflix Original

Available June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5



Available June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Leaving April 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie



Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9



Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2



Leaving June 6

The Soloist



Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4



I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now



Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race



Leaving June 24

Disney’s Mulan 2

