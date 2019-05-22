Netflix pretty much has all its bases covered in June, which looks to be one of the most loaded months in the streamer’s history. Not only are three new episodes of Black Mirror on the way—Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and the hot priest from Fleabag star in the sci-fi anthology’s fifth season—but so are anticipated new seasons of German horror import Dark, queer cult series Tales Of The City, Marvel’s recently canceled Jessica Jones, and Instant Hotel, an Australian reality show about competing Airbnbs that is very, very good. And that’s just the beginning.
You can also prime your guts for a new cooking show from acclaimed chef Roy Choi and Chef (and The Mandalorian) director Jon Favreau, as well as new comedy specials from Adam Devine, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jo Koy. True crime buffs will also have plenty to obsess over, as a new season of The Confession Tapes arrives alongside Exhibit A, a documentary series about “dubious forensic tools,” and The Alcàsser Murders, which explores the notorious 1992 murders of three teens from Alcàsser, Spain. There’s also Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery, though the only question the comedy raises is whether it’ll be better or worse than The Ridiculous Six.
Also, anime nerds rejoice: Neon Genesis Evangelion, along with The End of Evangelion and EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)², is finally hitting the streamer on June 21. When you finish that, soothe your weary, overstimulated brains with the joy that is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which touches down just five days later.
Coming Soon
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3—Netflix Original
Trinkets—Netflix Original
Available June 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Arthdal Chronicles—Netflix Original
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Oh, Ramona!—Netflix Original Film
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
Available June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series—Netflix Original
Available June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome—Netflix Original
Available June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5—Netflix Original
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Available June 6
Alles ist gut—Netflix Original Film
Todos lo saben
Available June 7
3%: Season 3—Netflix Original
Belmonte
The Black Godfather—Netflix Original Film
The Chef Show—Netflix Original
Designated Survivor: Season 3—Netflix Original
Elisa & Marcela—Netflix Original Film
I Am Mother—Netflix Original Film
Pachamama—Netflix Original
Rock My Heart—Netflix Original Film
Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tales of the City—Netflix Original
Available June 8
Berlin, I Love You
Available June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot—Netflix Original
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese—Netflix Original Film
Available June 13
The 3rd Eye 2—Netflix Original Film
Jinn—Netflix Original
Kakegurui xx—Netflix Anime
Available June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2—Netflix Anime
The Alcàsser Murders—Netflix Original
Awake: The Million Dollar Game—Netflix Original
Charité at War—Netflix Original
Cinderella Pop—Netflix Original Film
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila—Netflix Original
Life Overtakes Me—Netflix Original
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery—Netflix Original Film
Unité 42—Netflix Original
Available June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Available June 16
Cop Car
Available June 17
The Missing: Season 3—Netflix Original
Available June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives—Netflix Original
Big Kill
Available June 19
Beats—Netflix Original Film
The Edge of Democracy—Netflix Original Film
Available June 20
Le Chant du Loup—Netflix Original Film
Available June 21
Ad Vitam—Netflix Original
Bolívar—Netflix Original
The Casketeers: Season 2—Netflix Original
The Confession Tapes: Season 2—Netflix Original
Dark: Season 2—Netflix Original
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2—Netflix Original
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2—Netflix Original
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil—Netflix Original Film
La misma sangre—Netflix Original Film
Mr. Iglesias—Netflix Original
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
Available June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2—Netflix Anime
Available June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike—Netflix Original
Available June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
Available June 27
Answer for Heaven—Netflix Original
Available June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS—Netflix Original
Dope: Season 3—Netflix Original
Exhibit A—Netflix Original
Instant Hotel: Season 2—Netflix Original
Motown Magic: Season 2—Netflix Original
Paquita Salas: Season 3—Netflix Original
The Chosen One—Netflix Original
Available June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
Available June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Leaving April 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4
District 9
Leaving June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6
The Soloist
Leaving June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving June 16
Death Race
Leaving June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2
