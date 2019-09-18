Image: Raising Dion, Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, and Big Mouth (Netflix)

October marks both the beginning of Spooky Season and the arrival of some highly anticpated properties to Netflix. What better way to kick off the month than with the film adaptation of Stephen King’s In The Tall Grass, or with the horrors of puberty via the third season of Big Mouth? How about Raising Dion, the sci-fi tale of a single mother raising and protecting a young son with super powers? All three titles begin streaming on October 4.

Another major film speeding down the track is the long-awaited Breaking Bad follow-up El Camino, which follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the finale as he attempts to outrun the past. If you’re looking for more “yuks” than “yikes,” maybe the recently announced Jenny Slate comedy special will be more to your liking. In her first Netflix stand-up special Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, the comedian shares knee-slapping tales of midnight Catholic Mass and ghosts. You can also finally stop saying “I’ve been meaning to check out Schitt’s Creek” and just get on it, already. Season five of the Emmy-nominated series will be available on October 10.

Advertisement

October will also be a time for Paul Rudd fans to seriously rejoice as Living With Yourself, the multi-Rudd existential comedy about a man struggling to be the best version of himself, premieres. Daybreak (kind of) takes us back to high school with a post-apocalyptic twist and Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick. Speaking of going back, Dolemite rises again as Eddie Murphy embodies the ‘70s Blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore in the critical favorite, Dolemite Is My Name. It’s just good news all around for anyone looking to dig into something fresh next month.

But before the month creeps in, now would be a great time to satisfy any lingering Empire Records, Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 1 & 2, or Hoosiers cravings, as all will be leaving the platform next month.

You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in October below, along with a promo video with some clips.

Available October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Available October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

Available October 3

Seis Manos

Available October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Available October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Available October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Available October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Available October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Available October 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

Available October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Available October 12

Banlieusards

Available October 15

Dark Crimes

Available October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

Available October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

Available October 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living With Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Available October 19

Men in Black

Available October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Available October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Available October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Available October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Available October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

Available October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Available October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Available October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Available October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Leaving October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving October 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving October 15

El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving October 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving October 25

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving October 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game