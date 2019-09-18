October marks both the beginning of Spooky Season and the arrival of some highly anticpated properties to Netflix. What better way to kick off the month than with the film adaptation of Stephen King’s In The Tall Grass, or with the horrors of puberty via the third season of Big Mouth? How about Raising Dion, the sci-fi tale of a single mother raising and protecting a young son with super powers? All three titles begin streaming on October 4.
Another major film speeding down the track is the long-awaited Breaking Bad follow-up El Camino, which follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the finale as he attempts to outrun the past. If you’re looking for more “yuks” than “yikes,” maybe the recently announced Jenny Slate comedy special will be more to your liking. In her first Netflix stand-up special Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, the comedian shares knee-slapping tales of midnight Catholic Mass and ghosts. You can also finally stop saying “I’ve been meaning to check out Schitt’s Creek” and just get on it, already. Season five of the Emmy-nominated series will be available on October 10.
October will also be a time for Paul Rudd fans to seriously rejoice as Living With Yourself, the multi-Rudd existential comedy about a man struggling to be the best version of himself, premieres. Daybreak (kind of) takes us back to high school with a post-apocalyptic twist and Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick. Speaking of going back, Dolemite rises again as Eddie Murphy embodies the ‘70s Blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore in the critical favorite, Dolemite Is My Name. It’s just good news all around for anyone looking to dig into something fresh next month.
But before the month creeps in, now would be a great time to satisfy any lingering Empire Records, Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 1 & 2, or Hoosiers cravings, as all will be leaving the platform next month.
You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in October below, along with a promo video with some clips.
Available October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Available October 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
Available October 3
Seis Manos
Available October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
Available October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Available October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
Available October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Available October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow
Available October 10
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
Available October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
Available October 12
Banlieusards
Available October 15
Dark Crimes
Available October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
Available October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED
Available October 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living With Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
Available October 19
Men in Black
Available October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Available October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Available October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Available October 24
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
Available October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
Available October 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Available October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
Available October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Available October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull
Leaving October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving October 5
Despicable Me 3
Leaving October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Leaving October 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving October 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game
