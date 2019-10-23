Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in November

Fall is here and the holidays are rapidly approaching, which means you’ll probably (hopefully?) have some additional downtime to kill—and plenty of weapons to choose from thanks to all the new movies and TV series coming to Netflix in November. Next month’s cinematic offerings include Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited mob epic The Irishman, The King (starring Timothé e Chalamet and a rather pronounced bowl cut), and psycho-thriller Earthquake Bird (starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough) .



On the binge-watching docket, Netflix has new seasons of Queer Eye (in Japan!) and The Crown, along with special holiday installments of Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show. Speaking of holidays, the platform is getting a head start with festive rom-coms like Let It Snow and Holiday In The Wild (in which Kristin Davis finds love in Africa with Rob Lowe’s abs and baby elephants—we kid you not).

Unfortunately, there are several other titles leaving the platform in November, including faves like Groundhog Day, Scream, and The Lord Of The Rings. Scroll on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November, as well as a new promo video featuring clips from next month’s offerings:

Available November 1

American Son

Apache Warrior

Atypical: Season 3

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy On The Street

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Candle

Christmas In The Heartlands

Christmas Survival

The Deep: Season 3

Drive

Elliot The Littlest Reindeer

Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas

Fire In Paradise

The Game

Grease

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday In The Wild

Holly Star

How To Be A Latin Lover

The King

Love Jones

The Man Without Gravity

Mars: Season 2

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid In Full

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane That Saved The World

Step Brothers

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

Up North

We Are The Wave

Wild Child

Zombieland

Available November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Available November 5

The End Of The F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power: Season 4

Tune In For Love

Undercover Brother 2

Available November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Available November 7

The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open

Available November 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events Of WWII In HD Colour

Green Eggs And Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Available November 9

Little Things: Season 3

Available November 10

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Available November 11

A Single Man

Chief Of Staff: Season 2

Available November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Available November 13

Maradona In Mexico

Available November 14

The Stranded

Available November 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GOI: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Available November 16

Suffragette

Available November 17

The Crown: Season 3

Available November 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No Hay Tiempo Para La Verguenza

Available November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, La De Pies Ligeros

Available November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Available November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet The Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon Frére

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Available November 23

End Of Watch

Available November 24

Shot Caller

Available November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Available November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Available November 27

Broken

The Irishman

Available November 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Available November 29

Atlantics

Chip And Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina Del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Leaving November 1

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good As It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking The Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving November 2

Last Tango In Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving November 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby: Season 1

Leaving November 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving November 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving November 16

Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving November 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving November 25

Boyhood

Leaving November 29

Coco

Leaving November 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2