Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in November

Fall is here and the holidays are rapidly approaching, which means you’ll probably (hopefully?) have some additional downtime to kill—and plenty of weapons to choose from thanks to all the new movies and TV series coming to Netflix in November. Next month’s cinematic offerings include Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited mob epic The Irishman, The King (starring Timothée Chalamet and a rather pronounced bowl cut), and psycho-thriller Earthquake Bird (starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough).
On the binge-watching docket, Netflix has new seasons of Queer Eye (in Japan!) and The Crown, along with special holiday installments of Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show. Speaking of holidays, the platform is getting a head start with festive rom-coms like Let It Snow and Holiday In The Wild (in which Kristin Davis finds love in Africa with Rob Lowe’s abs and baby elephants—we kid you not).
Unfortunately, there are several other titles leaving the platform in November, including faves like Groundhog Day, Scream, and The Lord Of The Rings. Scroll on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in November, as well as a new promo video featuring clips from next month’s offerings:
Available November 1
American Son
Apache Warrior
Atypical: Season 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy On The Street
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Candle
Christmas In The Heartlands
Christmas Survival
The Deep: Season 3
Drive
Elliot The Littlest Reindeer
Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Fire In Paradise
The Game
Grease
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday In The Wild
Holly Star
How To Be A Latin Lover
The King
Love Jones
The Man Without Gravity
Mars: Season 2
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid In Full
Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane That Saved The World
Step Brothers
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
Up North
We Are The Wave
Wild Child
Zombieland
Available November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
Available November 5
The End Of The F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power: Season 4
Tune In For Love
Undercover Brother 2
Available November 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
Available November 7
The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open
Available November 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events Of WWII In HD Colour
Green Eggs And Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Available November 9
Little Things: Season 3
Available November 10
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Available November 11
A Single Man
Chief Of Staff: Season 2
Available November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Available November 13
Maradona In Mexico
Available November 14
The Stranded
Available November 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GOI: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Available November 16
Suffragette
Available November 17
The Crown: Season 3
Available November 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No Hay Tiempo Para La Verguenza
Available November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, La De Pies Ligeros
Available November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Available November 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet The Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon Frére
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Available November 23
End Of Watch
Available November 24
Shot Caller
Available November 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Available November 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Available November 27
Broken
The Irishman
Available November 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Available November 29
Atlantics
Chip And Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina Del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
Leaving November 1
42
300
A Dog’s Life
As Good As It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking The Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop’s Wife
The House Bunny
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
Leaving November 2
Last Tango In Halifax: Season 1-3
Leaving November 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby: Season 1
Leaving November 5
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Leaving November 15
Continuum: Season 1-4
Leaving November 16
Mamma Mia!
Leaving November 22
Nikita: Season 1-4
Leaving November 23
The Red Road: Season 1-2
Leaving November 25
Boyhood
Leaving November 29
Coco
Leaving November 30
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2