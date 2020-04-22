Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in May 2020

We’ve now reached the point of isolation where the newest online offerings feel like truly special events. Considering Netflix’s slate of May premieres, the sentiment holds up pretty well. Take Paramount’s sought-after rom-com The Lovebirds, which was originally meant to premiere at SXSW: Even without a theater to rush off to, the date night murder mystery is an excellent excuse for an ornate Netflix Party (or to just clean up your living room). Or perhaps you’d like to throw a virtual farewell bash for She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power, which premieres its fifth and final season. There’s also the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, which may just give you the option to hang out with Tituss all day, assuming the creators know what we really want.
Want to leave this deteriorating planet behind and bullshit in space for a while? Great! Greg Daniels’ star-studded comedy Space Force is a presumably nice little sojourn to a far less insane time when the leader of the free world simply wanted to send an actual law-enforcing unit to the cosmos. Or you can stay right here and zip back in time to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s version of Old Hollywood, where a group of budding actors are determined to shift the culture in between sexy parties and racist run-ins. Choices!
Maybe you don’t even have the energy to send your imagination into overdrive or withstand your 100th Zoom get-together. That’s entirely understandable. A hearty laugh with Hannah Gadsby and her next Netflix special Douglas sounds like a great time to have with nothing more than a snack and whatever shreds of resolve you still may have. Patton Oswalt also returns with a new stand-up, I Love Everything, as does Jerry Seinfeld with the appropriately titled 23 Hours To Kill.
Of course, all this new content comes at the expense of a few departing properties. This is your last chance to catch up on all the seasons of Scandal before it leaves in May 18. Subscribers will also have to say goodbye to the Austin Powers and Final Destination franchises, as well as Bob Ross and The First Wives Club, which feels especially cruel right now. We’ll paint our own happy little trees and invoice some exes in fitting tributes.
Available 5/1/20
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available 5/4/20
Arctic Dogs
Available 5/5/20
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available 5/6/20
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/7/20
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Available 5/8/20
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/9/20
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available 5/11/20
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available 5/12/20
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Available 5/13/20
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Available 5/14/20
Riverdale: Season 4
Available 5/15/20
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/16/20
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
Available 5/17/20
Soul Surfer
Available 5/18/20
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/19/20
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
Available 5/20/20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Available 5/22/20
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/23/20
Dynasty: Season 3
Available 5/25/20
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available 5/26/20
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available 5/27/20
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available 5/28/20
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Available 5/29/20
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available 5/31/20
High Strung Free Dance
LAST CALL
Leaving 5/1/20
John Carter
Leaving 5/15/20
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving 5/17/20
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving 5/18/20
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving 5/19/20
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving 5/25/20
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving 5/30/20
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving 5/31/20
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich