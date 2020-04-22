Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in May 2020

Clockwise: Space Force, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, She-Ra, and The Lovebird (Netflix) Image : Netflix

We’ve now reached the point of isolation where the newest online offerings feel like truly special events. Considering Netflix’s slate of May premieres, the sentiment holds up pretty well. Take Paramount’s sought-after rom-com The Lovebirds, which was originally meant to premiere at SXSW: Even without a theater to rush off to, the date night murder mystery is an excellent excuse for an ornate Netflix Party (or to just clean up your living room). Or perhaps you’d like to throw a virtual farewell bash for She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power, which premieres its fifth and final season. There’s also the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, which may just give you the option to hang out with Tituss all day, assuming the creators know what we really want.

Advertisement

Want to leave this deteriorating planet behind and bullshit in space for a while? Great! Greg Daniels’ star-studded comedy Space Force is a presumably nice little sojourn to a far less insane time when the leader of the free world simply wanted to send an actual law-enforcing unit to the cosmos. Or you can stay right here and zip back in time to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s version of Old Hollywood, where a group of budding actors are determined to shift the culture in between sexy parties and racist run-ins. Choices!

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t even have the energy to send your imagination into overdrive or withstand your 100th Zoom get-together. That’s entirely understandable. A hearty laugh with Hannah Gadsby and her next Netflix special Douglas sounds like a great time to have with nothing more than a snack and whatever shreds of resolve you still may have. Patton Oswalt also returns with a new stand-up, I Love Everything, as does Jerry Seinfeld with the appropriately titled 23 Hours To Kill.

Of course, all this new content comes at the expense of a few departing properties. This is your last chance to catch up on all the seasons of Scandal before it leaves in May 18. Subscribers will also have to say goodbye to the Austin Powers and Final Destination franchises, as well as Bob Ross and The First Wives Club, which feels especially cruel right now. We’ll paint our own happy little trees and invoice some exes in fitting tributes.

Advertisement

Check out the handy video and/or the full list below.

Available 5/1/20

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Advertisement

Available 5/4/20

Arctic Dogs

Advertisement

Available 5/5/20

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available 5/6/20

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/7/20

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Available 5/8/20

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available 5/9/20

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available 5/11/20

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

Available 5/12/20

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Advertisement

Available 5/13/20

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Available 5/14/20

Riverdale: Season 4

Advertisement

Available 5/15/20

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available 5/16/20

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

Available 5/17/20

Soul Surfer

Available 5/18/20

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/19/20

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

Advertisement

Available 5/20/20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

Available 5/22/20

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available 5/23/20

Dynasty: Season 3

Available 5/25/20

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available 5/26/20

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available 5/27/20

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available 5/28/20

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Available 5/29/20

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available 5/31/20

High Strung Free Dance

LAST CALL

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Leaving 5/15/20

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving 5/17/20

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving 5/18/20

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving 5/19/20

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Advertisement

Leaving 5/25/20

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving 5/30/20

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving 5/31/20

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich