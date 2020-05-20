Photo : Wasp Network/Eric Andre: Legalize Everything/The Politician ( Netflix )

We’ll probably still be spending a lot of time indoors in June, and thankfully Netflix hasn’t run out of fresh streaming content to pipe into our needy eyeballs. Next month brings the premiere of the highly-anticipated new Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods, along with the Edgar Ramírez thriller The Last Days Of American Crime, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, and Wasp Network—the new film from Personal Shopper’s Olivier Assayas. Also premiering on Netflix in June are new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, The Politician, Dating Around (for all of you going through reality dating show withdrawal), and animated faves Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts and F Is For Family.



Two notable series will conclude their runs in June, as Netflix debuts Fuller House: The Farewell Season on June 2, and the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why on June 5. For those of us in desperate need of laughter (elicited by another actual human and not the imagined comedic stylings of their houseplants and/or cats), Netflix is dropping new comedy specials from Jo Koy, Eric Andre, and George Lopez. The list of titles leaving Netflix in June offers more of a mixed bag—you probably won’t miss God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness or The King’s Speech, but if you were thinking of revisiting Mad Men, we should warn you that all seven seasons of the hit AMC series are going bye-bye on June 9 (that’s a 6-9—nice), along with the entire Tremors franchise, all 11 seasons of Cheers, The Matrix trilogy, and Avengers: Infinity War (migrating over to Disney+).

Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in June, or check out the video preview below:

Available June 1

Act Of Valor

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe And Report

Priest

The Silence Of The Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V For Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Zodiac

Available June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling The Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days Of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Available June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 8

Before I Fall

Available June 10

Curon - NETFLIX SERIES

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 11

Pose: Season 2

Available June 12

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F Is For Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper At The Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering Into The Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

How To Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Available June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 15

Underdogs

Available June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Available June 17

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 18

A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME

The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 19

Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel The Beat — NETFLIX FILM

Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM

The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM

Available June 21

Goldie

Available June 22

Dark Skies

Available June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available June 24

Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM

Available June 26

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight Up

Available June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Available June 30

Adú — NETFLIX FILM

BNA — NETFLIX ANIME

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire

Leaving June 13

Cutie And The Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention Of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss The Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask Of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man