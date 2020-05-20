Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in June 2020

Britt Hayes
Filed to:TV
TVFilmNetflixComing DistractionsSpike Lee
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres whats coming to (and going from) Netflix in June 2020
Photo: Wasp Network/Eric Andre: Legalize Everything/The Politician (Netflix)

We’ll probably still be spending a lot of time indoors in June, and thankfully Netflix hasn’t run out of fresh streaming content to pipe into our needy eyeballs. Next month brings the premiere of the highly-anticipated new Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods, along with the Edgar Ramírez thriller The Last Days Of American Crime, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, and Wasp Network—the new film from Personal Shopper’s Olivier Assayas. Also premiering on Netflix in June are new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, The Politician, Dating Around (for all of you going through reality dating show withdrawal), and animated faves Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts and F Is For Family.

Advertisement

Two notable series will conclude their runs in June, as Netflix debuts Fuller House: The Farewell Season on June 2, and the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why on June 5. For those of us in desperate need of laughter (elicited by another actual human and not the imagined comedic stylings of their houseplants and/or cats), Netflix is dropping new comedy specials from Jo Koy, Eric Andre, and George Lopez. The list of titles leaving Netflix in June offers more of a mixed bag—you probably won’t miss God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness or The King’s Speech, but if you were thinking of revisiting Mad Men, we should warn you that all seven seasons of the hit AMC series are going bye-bye on June 9 (that’s a 6-9—nice), along with the entire Tremors franchise, all 11 seasons of Cheers, The Matrix trilogy, and Avengers: Infinity War (migrating over to Disney+).

Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in June, or check out the video preview below:

Available June 1

Act Of Valor
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe And Report
Priest
The Silence Of The Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V For Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Zodiac

Advertisement

Available June 2

Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available June 3

Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling The Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days Of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Available June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 8

Before I Fall

Available June 10

Curon - NETFLIX SERIES
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available June 11

Pose: Season 2

Available June 12

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F Is For Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper At The Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering Into The Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Available June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
How To Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea

Available June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 15

Underdogs

Available June 16

Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon

Available June 17

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 18

A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME
The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 19

Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel The Beat — NETFLIX FILM
Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

Available June 21

Goldie

Available June 22

Dark Skies

Available June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available June 24

Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

Available June 26

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Straight Up

Advertisement

Available June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Available June 30

Adú — NETFLIX FILM
BNA — NETFLIX ANIME
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Advertisement

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium
From Paris with Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire

Advertisement

Leaving June 13

Cutie And The Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan
Tarzan 2

Leaving June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Advertisement

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving June 30

21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy In The Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention Of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss The Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask Of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani make a winning pair in Netflix’s action-comedy The Lovebirds

Let a new ASMR horror short soothe and then scare you

Games over: The best endings in gaming

Pedro Pascal breaking and Donald Glover's early exit: Highlights from the Community table read