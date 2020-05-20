We’ll probably still be spending a lot of time indoors in June, and thankfully Netflix hasn’t run out of fresh streaming content to pipe into our needy eyeballs. Next month brings the premiere of the highly-anticipated new Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods, along with the Edgar Ramírez thriller The Last Days Of American Crime, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, and Wasp Network—the new film from Personal Shopper’s Olivier Assayas. Also premiering on Netflix in June are new seasons of Queer Eye, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, The Politician, Dating Around (for all of you going through reality dating show withdrawal), and animated faves Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts and F Is For Family.
Two notable series will conclude their runs in June, as Netflix debuts Fuller House: The Farewell Season on June 2, and the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why on June 5. For those of us in desperate need of laughter (elicited by another actual human and not the imagined comedic stylings of their houseplants and/or cats), Netflix is dropping new comedy specials from Jo Koy, Eric Andre, and George Lopez. The list of titles leaving Netflix in June offers more of a mixed bag—you probably won’t miss God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness or The King’s Speech, but if you were thinking of revisiting Mad Men, we should warn you that all seven seasons of the hit AMC series are going bye-bye on June 9 (that’s a 6-9—nice), along with the entire Tremors franchise, all 11 seasons of Cheers, The Matrix trilogy, and Avengers: Infinity War (migrating over to Disney+).
Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in June, or check out the video preview below:
Available June 1
Act Of Valor
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe And Report
Priest
The Silence Of The Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V For Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Zodiac
Available June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling The Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days Of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Available June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 8
Before I Fall
Available June 10
Curon - NETFLIX SERIES
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 11
Pose: Season 2
Available June 12
Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F Is For Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper At The Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering Into The Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
How To Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
Available June 14
Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 15
Underdogs
Available June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Available June 17
An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 18
A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME
The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 19
Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel The Beat — NETFLIX FILM
Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM
Available June 21
Goldie
Available June 22
Dark Skies
Available June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available June 24
Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM
Available June 26
Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Straight Up
Available June 29
Bratz: The Movie
Available June 30
Adú — NETFLIX FILM
BNA — NETFLIX ANIME
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Leaving June 1
The King’s Speech
Leaving June 3
God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness
Leaving June 4
A Perfect Man
Leaving June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Leaving June 9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving June 10
Standoff
Leaving June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire
Leaving June 13
Cutie And The Boxer
Leaving June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy In The Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention Of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss The Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask Of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man