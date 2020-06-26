Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in July

L to R: The Umbrella Academy, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Warrior Nun (Netflix) Graphic : Shannon Miller

As history’s longest year carries on, Netflix once again offers up a new slate of entertainment to help ease the cabin fever just a tad. (We’re all still staying home as much as we reasonably can, right? Awesome.) Though we’re beginning to witness a little bit of a dent in the usual heap of highly produced summer content, viewers can still look forward to some long-awaited hits in July. The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for a second season of The Umbrella Academy at the end of the month. Until then, another group of burgeoning superheroes make their debut: The Baby-Sitters Club is finally in session, breathing life into Ann M. Martin’s iconic book series. On July 10, Netflix will debut The Claudia Kishi Club, a short documentary and SXSW pick highlighting the artistic fashionista’s impact on the Asian-American creatives.

Advertisement

If you watched the Warrior Nun trailer and didn’t immediately make plans to watch a mess of demon-slaying nuns sling swords and tote guns in the name of the Holy Father, then we can only assume that you’ll be spending July 2 doing something far less entertaining. Or you could be watching Thiago Ventura’s new comedy special POKAS. Both seem like perfectly suitable options.

July also signals the departure of a few favorites. For instance, now would be a great time to start that Back To The Future marathon you’ve been talking about for months, or that Will Smith Night that we all ponder from time to time before Hitch and Hancock exit the platform. Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in July, or check out the video preview below:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Advertisement

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

ONLY

A Kid from Coney Island

Advertisement

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Advertisement

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth With Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Advertisement

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Advertisement

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Advertisement

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Funan

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

The Last Dance

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love On The Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight

Advertisement

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Advertisement

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte And The Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

LAST CALL

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Advertisement

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory