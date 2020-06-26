Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in July

As history’s longest year carries on, Netflix once again offers up a new slate of entertainment to help ease the cabin fever just a tad. (We’re all still staying home as much as we reasonably can, right? Awesome.) Though we’re beginning to witness a little bit of a dent in the usual heap of highly produced summer content, viewers can still look forward to some long-awaited hits in July. The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for a second season of The Umbrella Academy at the end of the month. Until then, another group of burgeoning superheroes make their debut: The Baby-Sitters Club is finally in session, breathing life into Ann M. Martin’s iconic book series. On July 10, Netflix will debut The Claudia Kishi Club, a short documentary and SXSW pick highlighting the artistic fashionista’s impact on the Asian-American creatives.
If you watched the Warrior Nun trailer and didn’t immediately make plans to watch a mess of demon-slaying nuns sling swords and tote guns in the name of the Holy Father, then we can only assume that you’ll be spending July 2 doing something far less entertaining. Or you could be watching Thiago Ventura’s new comedy special POKAS. Both seem like perfectly suitable options.
July also signals the departure of a few favorites. For instance, now would be a great time to start that Back To The Future marathon you’ve been talking about for months, or that Will Smith Night that we all ponder from time to time before Hitch and Hancock exit the platform. Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in July, or check out the video preview below:
Avail. 7/1/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Avail. 7/2/20
Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/3/20
The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/20
ONLY
Avail. 7/6/20
A Kid from Coney Island
Avail. 7/7/20
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Avail. 7/8/20
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Avail. 7/9/20
Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/10/20
The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth With Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/14/20
The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 7/15/20
Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Avail. 7/16/20
Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MILF — NETFLIX FILM
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Avail. 7/17/20
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Funan
Avail. 7/18/20
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Avail. 7/19/20
The Last Dance
Avail. 7/20/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/21/20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/22/20
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love On The Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spotlight
Avail. 7/23/20
The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/24/20
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/26/20
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
Avail. 7/28/20
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/29/20
The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/30/20
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/31/20
Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte And The Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31/20
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory