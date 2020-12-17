Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in January 2021

L to R: Cobra Kai, Dishenchantment, and The History Of Swear Words (All images courtesy of Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Gone are the employees of Dunder Mifflin an in comes Nicholas Cage with a gaggle of experts to teach you everything you need to know about the word “shit .” It’s a fair trade, if you ask us.

Advertisement

To be honest, January isn’t a particularly packed month when it comes to new original content from Netflix , but t here are still a few big ticket items worth considering next month. Season three of Cobra Kai, for instance, arrives in the new year (though Netflix hasn’t revealed the specific day yet). Following last season’s ugly brawl, the new chapter explores a change in dynamic between Danny (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka), resulting in a potential team up of the ages. Netflix also returns to Dreamland with a new season of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, which teases new worlds and the brand new threats that come with them.

But if you’re looking for something a little more educational, Cage has you covered with a new series, History Of Swear Words. A team of etymologists, historians, and comedians will break down the cultural impacts of words like “fuck” and “pussy” while Cage simply does what Cage does, which is promising enough. The month also brings a suite of new documentaries, including CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, The Minimalists: Less Is Now, and Tony Parker: The Final Shot.

Advertisement

January also marks your final chance to stream Dallas Buyers Club, For Colored Girls, and Pineapple Express. Check out the full list of streaming debuts and final bows below.

Coming

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL.

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Advertisement

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

January 8

Charming — NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

Advertisement

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

January 15

Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Advertisement

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Advertisement

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 26

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

January 31

Fatima (2020)

Advertisement

Going

Leaving January 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving January 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving January 4

Mara (2017)

Leaving January 5

The Monster (2016)

Leaving January 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving January 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving January 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving January 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Advertisement

Leaving January 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving January 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving January 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)