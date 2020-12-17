Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in January 2021

Gone are the employees of Dunder Mifflin an in comes Nicholas Cage with a gaggle of experts to teach you everything you need to know about the word “shit.” It’s a fair trade, if you ask us.
To be honest, January isn’t a particularly packed month when it comes to new original content from Netflix, but there are still a few big ticket items worth considering next month. Season three of Cobra Kai, for instance, arrives in the new year (though Netflix hasn’t revealed the specific day yet). Following last season’s ugly brawl, the new chapter explores a change in dynamic between Danny (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka), resulting in a potential team up of the ages. Netflix also returns to Dreamland with a new season of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, which teases new worlds and the brand new threats that come with them.
But if you’re looking for something a little more educational, Cage has you covered with a new series, History Of Swear Words. A team of etymologists, historians, and comedians will break down the cultural impacts of words like “fuck” and “pussy” while Cage simply does what Cage does, which is promising enough. The month also brings a suite of new documentaries, including CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, The Minimalists: Less Is Now, and Tony Parker: The Final Shot.
January also marks your final chance to stream Dallas Buyers Club, For Colored Girls, and Pineapple Express. Check out the full list of streaming debuts and final bows below.
Coming
January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL.
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 7
Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
January 8
Charming — NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 15
Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
Homefront (2013)
January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 26
Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 31
Fatima (2020)
Going
Leaving January 1
Bloodsport (1988)
Leaving January 3
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving January 4
Mara (2017)
Leaving January 5
The Monster (2016)
Leaving January 7
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 8
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Leaving January 14
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master (2012)
Leaving January 15
A Serious Man (2009)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Leaving January 16
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving January 24
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 26
We Are Your Friends (2015)
Leaving January 29
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving January 30
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving January 31
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Malicious (2018)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pineapple Express (2008)