Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in January

Image : Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, BoJack Horseman, Dracula ( Netflix )

It’s only a few weeks away, but somehow 2020 still feels like science fiction. Netflix is here to make it a little more tangible and give us something to look forward to after the hell-year that was 2019 with its list of new titles hitting the service in January. Unfortunately, that means we’re also saying goodbye to a handful of titles that are expiring, including Short Term 12 and all four seasons of Maron. But the good news is that there’s much, much more coming than going, with a little something for everyone. January’s new Netflix releases include Dracula, aka Hot Dracula Who Probably Does Horny Stuff, starring The Square’s Claes Bang; new seasons of Grace And Frankie and Sex Education; and, if you’re in need of additional sex guidance, there’s Sex, Explained, a new limited series that explains all the stuff you need to know about sex, narrated by Janelle Monae.



Also of note is the third season of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, arguably the better of the two Archie TV series, as well as the final half of the final season of BoJack Horseman and a new non-Madea Tyler Perry movie (yes, for real).

You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in December below, along with a promo video with some clips.

Coming Soon

Dracula

What The Love! With Karan Johar

Available January 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City Of God

Dinner For Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories

Good Girls: Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Messiah

Monster-In-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death Of A Prosecutor

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Circle

The Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!

The Original Kings Of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up In The Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Available January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves Of The Wood

Available January 3

All The Freckles In The World

Anne With An E: The Final Season

Available January 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Available January 8

Cheer

Available January 10

AJ And The Queen

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Available January 12

Betty White: First Lady Of Television

Available January 14

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Available January 15

Big Fat Liar

Grace And Frankie: Season 6

Quien A Hierro Mata

Available January 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Available January 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace

Vivir Dos Veces

Wer Kann, Der Kann!

Available January 18

The Bling Ring

Available January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Available January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Available January 22

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak

Playing With Fire: Season 1

Available January 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights Of The Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2

Available January 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise Of Empires: Ottoman

Available January 26

Vir Das: For India

Available January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Available January 28

Alex Fernández: El Mejor Comediante Del Mundo

Available January 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night On Earth

Omniscient

Available January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger

Available January 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Leaving January 11

Becoming Jane

Leaving January 12

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving January 17

Short Term 12

Leaving January 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina Del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War Of The Damned

Zombieland