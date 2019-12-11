Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in January

It’s only a few weeks away, but somehow 2020 still feels like science fiction. Netflix is here to make it a little more tangible and give us something to look forward to after the hell-year that was 2019 with its list of new titles hitting the service in January. Unfortunately, that means we’re also saying goodbye to a handful of titles that are expiring, including Short Term 12 and all four seasons of Maron. But the good news is that there’s much, much more coming than going, with a little something for everyone. January’s new Netflix releases include Dracula, aka Hot Dracula Who Probably Does Horny Stuff, starring The Square’s Claes Bang; new seasons of Grace And Frankie and Sex Education; and, if you’re in need of additional sex guidance, there’s Sex, Explained, a new limited series that explains all the stuff you need to know about sex, narrated by Janelle Monae.
Also of note is the third season of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, arguably the better of the two Archie TV series, as well as the final half of the final season of BoJack Horseman and a new non-Madea Tyler Perry movie (yes, for real).
You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in December below, along with a promo video with some clips.
Coming Soon
Dracula
What The Love! With Karan Johar
Available January 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City Of God
Dinner For Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Messiah
Monster-In-Law
New York Minute
Nisman: Death Of A Prosecutor
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Spinning Out
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Circle
The Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!
The Original Kings Of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up In The Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Available January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves Of The Wood
Available January 3
All The Freckles In The World
Anne With An E: The Final Season
Available January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Available January 8
Cheer
Available January 10
AJ And The Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Available January 12
Betty White: First Lady Of Television
Available January 14
Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Available January 15
Big Fat Liar
Grace And Frankie: Season 6
Quien A Hierro Mata
Available January 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Available January 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace
Vivir Dos Veces
Wer Kann, Der Kann!
Available January 18
The Bling Ring
Available January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Available January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Available January 22
Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak
Playing With Fire: Season 1
Available January 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights Of The Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Available January 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise Of Empires: Ottoman
Available January 26
Vir Das: For India
Available January 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Available January 28
Alex Fernández: El Mejor Comediante Del Mundo
Available January 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night On Earth
Omniscient
Available January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
Available January 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Leaving January 11
Becoming Jane
Leaving January 12
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4
Leaving January 17
Short Term 12
Leaving January 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina Del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War Of The Damned
Zombieland