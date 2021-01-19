Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in February 2021

L to R: Malcolm & Marie, I Care A Lot., and To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Not long ago, us poor, unsuspecting pop culture enthusiasts were positively drowning in the unforgiving sea known as Netflix’s potential, wading through a freshly announced wave of original films that is supposed to span the entirety of 2021 with one new film a week. It’s a promising start for the mega streamer as we hurtle towards a year in pandemic mode, which has had an immense impact on both the film and TV production industries. Meanwhile, Netflix keeps trucking as best as it possibly can with gobs of content that is sure to serve as a complement to any indoor Valentine’s Day plans.

Two of the biggest romantic premieres in the streamiverse will undoubtedly be Malcolm & Marie and To All The Boys: Always And Forever. Filmed entirely in quarantine (and likely the first major production to accomplish as much), Malcolm & Marie stars John David Washington and Zendaya, who reunites with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for an intimate, black-and-white look at a strained adult relationship. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the third and final installment of the To All The Boys series is bursting with color and confusion of young love. Both look stellar.

If you aren’t into romance these days, how about a rousing tale about elder abuse? I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a greasy, court-appointed legal guardian to the elderly who is able to grift her clients’ assets by legal means. She finally meets her match in an unassuming woman (Dianne Wiest) who has ties to a ruthless gangster (Peter Dinklage). Chris Messina also appears in this presumed romp, rounding out a cast of heavy hitters in this little bit of V-Day counterprogramming.

There is definitely an influx of original programming premiering in February, so check out the list of new offering below.

Coming

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

February 2

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 5

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

February 11

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

February 12

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 13

Monsoon (2019)

February 15

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

February 19

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 24

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

February 26

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Going

Leaving February 4

Erased (2012)

Leaving February 5

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving February 7

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving February 10

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving February 11

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving February 14

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving February 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving February 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving February 20

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving February 21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving February 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving February 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving February 28

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)