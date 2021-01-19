Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in February 2021

Not long ago, us poor, unsuspecting pop culture enthusiasts were positively drowning in the unforgiving sea known as Netflix’s potential, wading through a freshly announced wave of original films that is supposed to span the entirety of 2021 with one new film a week. It’s a promising start for the mega streamer as we hurtle towards a year in pandemic mode, which has had an immense impact on both the film and TV production industries. Meanwhile, Netflix keeps trucking as best as it possibly can with gobs of content that is sure to serve as a complement to any indoor Valentine’s Day plans.
Two of the biggest romantic premieres in the streamiverse will undoubtedly be Malcolm & Marie and To All The Boys: Always And Forever. Filmed entirely in quarantine (and likely the first major production to accomplish as much), Malcolm & Marie stars John David Washington and Zendaya, who reunites with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for an intimate, black-and-white look at a strained adult relationship. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the third and final installment of the To All The Boys series is bursting with color and confusion of young love. Both look stellar.
If you aren’t into romance these days, how about a rousing tale about elder abuse? I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a greasy, court-appointed legal guardian to the elderly who is able to grift her clients’ assets by legal means. She finally meets her match in an unassuming woman (Dianne Wiest) who has ties to a ruthless gangster (Peter Dinklage). Chris Messina also appears in this presumed romp, rounding out a cast of heavy hitters in this little bit of V-Day counterprogramming.
There is definitely an influx of original programming premiering in February, so check out the list of new offering below.
Coming
February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
February 2
Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
February 3
All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 5
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
February 6
The Sinner: Jamie
February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
The World We Make (2019)
February 11
Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
February 12
Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 13
Monsoon (2019)
February 15
The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
February 17
Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
February 19
I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 24
Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
February 26
Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Going
Leaving February 4
Erased (2012)
Leaving February 5
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving February 7
Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Leaving February 10
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Leaving February 11
The Other Guys (2010)
Leaving February 14
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)
Leaving February 16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving February 19
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving February 20
A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving February 21
Trespass Against Us (2016)
Leaving February 24
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Leaving February 26
The Frozen Ground (2013)
Leaving February 28
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)