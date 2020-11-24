Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in December 2020

L to R: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Selena: The Series, Mank, and Ryan Murphy’s The Prom (Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Just like quite a few of you, Netflix began decking its many halls the second that Halloween was over. Let’s be real: Some of you are already well into your holiday binge fest or, at minimum, on your second rewatch of Dash & Lily and that’s fine. We certainly won’t begrudge anyone of some much-needed holiday cheer (especially in the form of the delightful Netflix musical, Jingle Jangle). This December, Netflix is giving the gift of some long-awaited films and TV series. And yes, that includes a few residual holiday specials via Sugar Rush and Great British Bake Off.

Perhaps the most anticipated release among the lot is George C. Wolfe’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a cinematic treasure trove of talent, including Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and one final, brilliant turn from Chadwick Boseman. Actually, the streaming giant offers no shortage of musical tributes this month between Selena: The Series, produced by the Quintanilla family, and Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, and Nicole Kidman. David Fincher’s first new film in six year, Mank, isn’t exactly bursting with musical moments, but it does have a stylish, Old Hollywood trailer befitting of a Citizen Kane-era story.

If this year’s holiday season makes you a little anxious, Big Mouth has the perfect fourth season for you! This year brings a new puberty “monster” in a form a buzzing, Maria Bambford-voiced Tito, the anxiety-ridden mosquito. This season also marks the debut of Ayo Edebiri, who will be taking over the role of Missy from Jenny Slate. If you’re looking for some old timey drama, Shondaland comes bearing the gift that is Bridgerton, which “follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market,” per the show’s official synopsis.

As usual, there are plenty of new offerings to choose from. Of course, that means that this is your last chance to check out some exiting titles. Remember when The Office’s impending departure from Netflix was considered the height of societal collapse? Oh, simpler times. Anyway, this is the final month to binge the series before it makes the move to Peacock. West Wing will also make the jump as seasons one through seven leave Netflix on Christmas Eve. This is also your last chance to watch the Back To The Future trilogy, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and, if you’re a British comedy fan, The Inbetweeners. Check out the remaining titles below and plan your holiday accordingly.

Coming

December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

December 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

December 10

Alice in Borderland

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

December 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 24

Bridgerton

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Going

Leaving December 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving December 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Leaving December 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving December 6

The Secret (2006)

Leaving December 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving December 12

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving December 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving December 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving December 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving December 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving December 27

Fifty (2015)

Leaving December 28

Lawless (2012)

Leaving December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving December 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)