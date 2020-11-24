Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in December 2020

Just like quite a few of you, Netflix began decking its many halls the second that Halloween was over. Let’s be real: Some of you are already well into your holiday binge fest or, at minimum, on your second rewatch of Dash & Lily and that’s fine. We certainly won’t begrudge anyone of some much-needed holiday cheer (especially in the form of the delightful Netflix musical, Jingle Jangle). This December, Netflix is giving the gift of some long-awaited films and TV series. And yes, that includes a few residual holiday specials via Sugar Rush and Great British Bake Off.
Perhaps the most anticipated release among the lot is George C. Wolfe’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a cinematic treasure trove of talent, including Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and one final, brilliant turn from Chadwick Boseman. Actually, the streaming giant offers no shortage of musical tributes this month between Selena: The Series, produced by the Quintanilla family, and Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, and Nicole Kidman. David Fincher’s first new film in six year, Mank, isn’t exactly bursting with musical moments, but it does have a stylish, Old Hollywood trailer befitting of a Citizen Kane-era story.
If this year’s holiday season makes you a little anxious, Big Mouth has the perfect fourth season for you! This year brings a new puberty “monster” in a form a buzzing, Maria Bambford-voiced Tito, the anxiety-ridden mosquito. This season also marks the debut of Ayo Edebiri, who will be taking over the role of Missy from Jenny Slate. If you’re looking for some old timey drama, Shondaland comes bearing the gift that is Bridgerton, which “follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market,” per the show’s official synopsis.
As usual, there are plenty of new offerings to choose from. Of course, that means that this is your last chance to check out some exiting titles. Remember when The Office’s impending departure from Netflix was considered the height of societal collapse? Oh, simpler times. Anyway, this is the final month to binge the series before it makes the move to Peacock. West Wing will also make the jump as seasons one through seven leave Netflix on Christmas Eve. This is also your last chance to watch the Back To The Future trilogy, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and, if you’re a British comedy fan, The Inbetweeners. Check out the remaining titles below and plan your holiday accordingly.
Coming
December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
December 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
December 5
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon’s Cut
December 10
Alice in Borderland
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
December 14
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sweet Home
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
December 24
Bridgerton
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
Going
Leaving December 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Leaving December 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Leaving December 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving December 6
The Secret (2006)
Leaving December 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Leaving December 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving December 12
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving December 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving December 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving December 22
The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving December 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Leaving December 27
Fifty (2015)
Leaving December 28
Lawless (2012)
Leaving December 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Leaving December 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 31
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)