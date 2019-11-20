Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in December

First things first: Austin Powers is back, baby, yeah! In a totally shagadelic turn of events, Netflix will begin streaming all three (3!) Austin Powers movies c ome December 1. This, of course, doesn’t bode well for the rest of the streamer’s December slate, which is packed with holiday films, stand-up specials, epic new series, and the streaming premiere of a movie on our best films of the decade list.

Indeed, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will shuffle into your queue, salty tears in their eyes, when Noah Baumbach’s devastating divorce drama, Marriage Story, lands on December 6. You could ease the pain with a shot of Fuller House’s Aunt Becky-less final season that very same day, or surrender your tear ducts to The Confession Killer, a new docuseries about killer Henry Lee Lucas.

If the holidays are sad enough already, why not lose yourself in some cuckoo Christmas trash, which Netflix has in abundance. There’s the latest entry in the Christmas Prince saga, which folds in an ancient curse, as well as the likes of Let It Snow, Home For Christmas, Holiday In The Wild, Three Days Of Christmas, and A Family Reunion Christmas. Also, give thanks to Vanessa Hudgens, star of last year’s very silly Princess Switch, for cramming time travel in to the lineup like a present-stuffed sack into a slim chimney. .

Also of note: Henry Cavill will fight and fuck as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia; Lost In Space continues to find itself on Christmas Eve; The Two Popes assert that they are neither young nor new; and comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish drops a new special.

Oh, and John Mulaney teams up with The Sack Lunch Bunch for a blend of song and comedy that includes visits from David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and, uh, Jake Gyllenhaal. Yeah, baby!

You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in December below, along with a promo video with some clips.



Available December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish



The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Available December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War On Everyone

Available December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Available December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Available December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Available December 8

From Paris With Love

Available December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Available December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Available December 11

The Sky Is Pink

Available December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Available December 13

6 Underground



Available December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Available December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Available December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Available December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack



Available December 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Available December 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Available December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Available December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo: 2019-2020: Part 2

Available December 25

Sweetheart

Available December 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Available December 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Available December 29

Lawless

Available December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Available December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Leaving December 1

Yoga Hosers

Leaving December 2

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1



The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving December 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving December 11

Get Santa

Leaving December 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving December 15

Helix: Season 2

Leaving December 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving December 19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving December 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union