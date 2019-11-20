Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in December

First things first: Austin Powers is back, baby, yeah! In a totally shagadelic turn of events, Netflix will begin streaming all three (3!) Austin Powers movies come December 1. This, of course, doesn’t bode well for the rest of the streamer’s December slate, which is packed with holiday films, stand-up specials, epic new series, and the streaming premiere of a movie on our best films of the decade list.
Indeed, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will shuffle into your queue, salty tears in their eyes, when Noah Baumbach’s devastating divorce drama, Marriage Story, lands on December 6. You could ease the pain with a shot of Fuller House’s Aunt Becky-less final season that very same day, or surrender your tear ducts to The Confession Killer, a new docuseries about killer Henry Lee Lucas.
If the holidays are sad enough already, why not lose yourself in some cuckoo Christmas trash, which Netflix has in abundance. There’s the latest entry in the Christmas Prince saga, which folds in an ancient curse, as well as the likes of Let It Snow, Home For Christmas, Holiday In The Wild, Three Days Of Christmas, and A Family Reunion Christmas. Also, give thanks to Vanessa Hudgens, star of last year’s very silly Princess Switch, for cramming time travel into the lineup like a present-stuffed sack into a slim chimney. .
Also of note: Henry Cavill will fight and fuck as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia; Lost In Space continues to find itself on Christmas Eve; The Two Popes assert that they are neither young nor new; and comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish drops a new special.
Oh, and John Mulaney teams up with The Sack Lunch Bunch for a blend of song and comedy that includes visits from David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and, uh, Jake Gyllenhaal. Yeah, baby!
You can see the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in December below, along with a promo video with some clips.
Available December 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Dead Kids
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Available December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War On Everyone
Available December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Available December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Available December 8
From Paris With Love
Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Available December 11
The Sky Is Pink
Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Available December 13
6 Underground
Available December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Available December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Available December 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Available December 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Available December 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Available December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Available December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Available December 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo: 2019-2020: Part 2
Available December 25
Sweetheart
Available December 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Available December 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Available December 29
Lawless
Available December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Leaving December 1
Yoga Hosers
Leaving December 2
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Leaving December 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Leaving December 11
Get Santa
Leaving December 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
Leaving December 15
Helix: Season 2
Leaving December 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Leaving December 19
George of the Jungle 2
Leaving December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Leaving December 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union