Newswire

Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in August 2020

britthayes
Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
FilmTVComing DistractionsNetflix
Project Power, The Rain, Rising Phoenix
Photo: Netflix

How August came upon us so quickly when time no longer has any meaning is beyond human comprehension, but what we do know is this: We need a steady supply of new streaming content, and Netflix is a benevolent streaming deity that graciously provides. August’s arrivals have, uh, arrived, with new seasons of The Rain, Lucifer, 3%, and Aggretsuko—featuring everyone’s favorite emotional avatar: a rage-fueled red panda who despises her boring office job and loves death metal and karaoke. There are plenty of movies hitting Netflix in August, too, including the documentaries Immigration Nation, wellness industry exposé (Un)Well, and Rising Phoenix (about the Paralympic Games), and several Netflix Original films. Notable titles include Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and directed by Paranormal Activity 3 duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman; and dance drama Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter. Oh, and Rob Schneider has a new comedy special, which shouldn’t be problematic in the slightest.

As always, several titles will be leaving Netflix in August, including a few that got a nice bump from all the people who wanted more horny content after watching the controversial 365 Days: say goodbye to Blue Is The Warmest Color and Gaspar Noé’s Love. Other favorites expiring in August: Clueless, the Bad Boys movies, Candyman, Groundhog Day, and Observe And Report.

Read on for the full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Netflix in July, or check out the video preview below:

August 1

A Knight’s Tale
Acts Of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death At AFuneral
Dennis The Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull In The Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights In Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love
Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath Of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends Of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales Of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It

August 8

The Promise
We Summon The Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & The Caves Of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2

August 16

Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score

August 20

Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying To Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV
Fuego Negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover

August 23

1BR
Septembers Of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Origenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

Casino Royale
Quantum Of Solace

Last Call

Leaving August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3

Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 7

6 Days
Judy Moody And The Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha

Leaving August 14

Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

Leaving August 18

The Incident

Leaving August 19

Some Kind Of Beautiful

Leaving August 20

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23

Fanatic

Leaving August 25

Blue Is The Warmest Color

Leaving August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31

Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure To Launch
Get Him To The Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life As We Know It
Murder Party
Observe And Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V For Vendetta
Valentine’s Day

