We don’t know about you, but we’ve been watching a lot more Netflix lately, so this month’s “here’s what’s coming to Netflix” roundup couldn’t possibly have come at a better time. Plus, the list of stuff coming to Netflix has loads of quality picks that—let’s be honest—we would probably turn our noses up at in any other year. It’s not like you’ve got something better to do than watch Soul Plane, Mortal Kombat, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and a new Netflix original called Coffee & Kareem where Ed Helms plays a cop who has to team up with the 12-year-old son of new girlfriend, Taraji P. Henson. It’s like Netflix heard about all of the shows coming to Quibi that sounded like 30 Rock gags and said “not so fast, here’s six seasons and a movie of Bitch Hunter.”
Hey, speaking of: Netflix is also getting all of Community in April, not counting the non-existent movie, which probably won’t get made now that both Netflix and Hulu have the streaming rights to the show (meaning nobody has much incentive to make more Community). Other things better than Soul Plane: The Lethal Weapon movies, the Matrix movies, The Social Network, Molly’s Game, Minority Report, Sherlock Holmes (we’re guessing it’s the goofy Robert Downey Jr. one, which is very underrated), and three improv specials from Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz. If that’s not enough, Netflix is also finally getting the new season of the best damn reality show on the planet:’ Terrace House! Who needs to leave the house when you’ve got Torichan, Yamachan, and Tokui? (Assuming Tokui will still be there after that whole… tax dodging thing.)
Sadly, this is your last chance to watch the Police Academy Movies, Blade Runner, Space Jam, Step Brothers, Good Burger, Goodfellas, Dirty Harry, The Dirty Dozen, and a few other films that may or may not be good or dirty.
You can see a video version of the new stuff below, followed by a more traditional list version.
Netflix Comings And Goings For April
Available 4/1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How To Fix A Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days And 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road To Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise In Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death Of Stalin
The Girl With All The Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Available 4/2/20
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll
Available 4/3/20
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
La Casa De Papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available 4/4/20
Angel Has Fallen
Available 4/5/20
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
Available 4/6/20
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available 4/7/20
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/9/20
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Available 4/10/20
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La Vie Scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Available 4/14/20
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available 4/15/20
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/16/20
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando O Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem And The Holograms
Available 4/17/20
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth And Blood (La Terre Et Le Sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids On Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado En Los Huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot To Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/18/20
The Green Hornet
Available 4/20/20 (The big weed day.)
Cooked With Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
Available 4/21/20
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available 4/22/20
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus Of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El Silencio Del Pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues Of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win The Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/23/20
The House Of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/24/20
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available 4/25/20
The Artist
Django Unchained
Available 4/26/20
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/27/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/28/20
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time To Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/30/20
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich In Love (Ricos De Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare On Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday The 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit