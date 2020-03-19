Photo : Terrace House ( Netflix )

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been watching a lot more Netflix lately, so this month’s “here’s what’s coming to Netflix” roundup couldn’t possibly have come at a better time. Plus, the list of stuff coming to Netflix has loads of quality picks that—let’s be honest—we would probably turn our noses up at in any other year. It’s not like you’ve got something better to do than watch Soul Plane, Mortal Kombat, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and a new Netflix original called Coffee & Kareem where Ed Helms plays a cop who has to team up with the 12-year-old son of new girlfriend, Taraji P. Henson. It’s like Netflix heard about all of the shows coming to Quibi that sounded like 30 Rock gags and said “not so fast, here’s six seasons and a movie of Bitch Hunter.”

Hey, speaking of: Netflix is also getting all of Community in April, not counting the non-existent movie, which probably won’t get made now that both Netflix and Hulu have the streaming rights to the show (meaning nobody has much incentive to make more Community). Other things better than Soul Plane: The Lethal Weapon movies, the Matrix movies, The Social Network, Molly’s Game, Minority Report, Sherlock Holmes (we’re guessing it’s the goofy Robert Downey Jr. one, which is very underrated), and three improv specials from Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz. If that’s not enough, Netflix is also finally getting the new season of the best damn reality show on the planet:’ Terrace House! Who needs to leave the house when you’ve got Torichan, Yamachan, and Tokui? (Assuming Tokui will still be there after that whole… tax dodging thing.)

Advertisement

Sadly, this is your last chance to watch the Police Academy Movies, Blade Runner, Space Jam, Step Brothers, Good Burger, Goodfellas, Dirty Harry, The Dirty Dozen, and a few other films that may or may not be good or dirty.

You can see a video version of the new stuff below, followed by a more traditional list version.



Netflix Comings And Goings For April

Available 4/1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How To Fix A Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days And 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road To Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise In Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death Of Stalin

The Girl With All The Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling



Available 4/2/20

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll



Available 4/3/20

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

La Casa De Papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY



Available 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen



Available 4/5/20

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer



Available 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY



Available 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME



Available 4/10/20

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La Vie Scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM



Available 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



Available 4/15/20

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/16/20

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando O Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem And The Holograms



Available 4/17/20

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth And Blood (La Terre Et Le Sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids On Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado En Los Huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot To Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/18/20

The Green Hornet



Available 4/20/20 (The big weed day.)

Cooked With Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes



Available 4/21/20

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



Available 4/22/20

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus Of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El Silencio Del Pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues Of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win The Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/23/20

The House Of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/24/20

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



Available 4/25/20

The Artist

Django Unchained



Available 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/27/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/28/20

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time To Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available 4/30/20

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich In Love (Ricos De Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1



Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43



Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over



Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5



Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar



Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard



Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth



Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure



Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare On Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday The 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit