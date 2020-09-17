Monsterland, Bad Hair, Helstrom Photo : Barbara Nitke/Hulu , Tobin Yellan/Hulu , Katie Yu/Hulu

Next month is October, which some have called the spookiest month of the year, and Hulu is getting into the spirit of the season with a handful of spooky and spooky-adjacent new offerings in its streaming library. Starting next month, subscribers will be able to check out the first season of anthology series Monsterland, the premiere of a new take on Clive Barker’s Books Of Blood, the first season of comic adaptation Helstrom (which may or may not tie-in with the MCU, at least tangentially), the premiere of Václav Marhoul’s The Painted Bird (which is more real-life horror than fun spooky horror), and the premiere of the satirical horror film Bad Hair from Dear White People’s Justin Simien (which sounds a bit like a more involved take on one of the “Treehouse Of Horror” segments from The Simpsons).

Other spooky stuff (or spooky-sounding stuff) outside of originals and exclusives: The Blade movies, Species, Vampire, Zombies Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard, Scream 4, Ellen’s Game Of Games season four, season two of The Purge, Friend Request, Hostel and its sequel, House Of 1000 Corpses, The Eye, Hell’s Kitchen season 18, Food Network’s All-Star Halloween Spectacular (it’s not a spooktacular, apparently), and What To Expect When You’re Expecting.

In what may be an effort to save us all some time, the list of things leaving Hulu at the end of October has some familiar titles like Blade: Trinity, Hostel and its sequel, Vampire, Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard, and a few others that are also just going to be spending one month on the platform.

The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in October is below, followed by the list of what’s leaving.

Available October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going For Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man With A Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil And Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait Of A Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Available October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)



Available October 3

Ma Ma (2015)



Available October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Available October 7

Books Of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game Of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available October 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Available October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Available October 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Available October 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Available October 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came From The Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing With Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Available October 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

Available October 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Available October 18

Friend Request (2016)

Available October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Available October 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Available October 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Leaving October 31

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye For A Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life Of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)