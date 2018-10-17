Photo: Fox

November’s a month for binging, what with that surplus of Halloween candy and Thanksgiving’s bountiful scraps. As such, Hulu has packed its platform with a slew of series, from Hulu’s own The Bisexual to the debut season of AMC’s Dietland to the entirety of Fox’s perverse Married... With Children. You can also verse yourself in the James Bond franchise while the latest entry gets its shit together, as the month will welcome the likes of Live And Let Die, Goldfinger, Dr. No, You Only Live Twice, and Goldeneye, among many, many others in the spy saga.

Huluween will roll on into November with the second episode of the streamer’s spooky Into The Dark anthology, which follows an agoraphobic teenager’s horrific Thanksgiving. If you’re sufficiently spooked, however, you’ll be pleased to know that Hulu’s holiday season kicks off on the 15th, when your queue will become overrun with dog-themed Christmas flicks like 12 Dog Days Till Christmas, A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, and A Puppy for Christmas. Where to begin?

Decide for yourself by browsing the full list of what’s coming to Hulu and going from Hulu, which you can find below.

Available November 1:

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

Six: Complete Season 2 (History)

10 to Midnight (1983)

28 Days Later (2002)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

A View to Kill (1985)

Albert (2016)

Alice (1990)

Amelie (2001)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Birdcage (1997)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Blue Chips (1994)

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween (2017)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

De-Lovely (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1962)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Existenz (1999)

The Faculty (1998)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Rooms (1995)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gloria (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel 2 (2007)

The Interpreter (2005)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joey (1988)

Johnny Reno (1966)

K2 (1991)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

License to Kill (1989)

Like Water (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Made (2001)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

The Mighty (1998)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonraker (1979)

Mullholland Falls (1996)

Never Back Down (2008)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Phantoms (1998)

Pleasantville (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

The Red Violin (1999)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rob Roy (1995)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

Soufra (2017)

Species: the Awakening (2007)

Supercop (1996)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Thunderball (1965)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Wicker Park (2004)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 2:

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Wonder (2017)

Available November 3:

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Larger Than Life (2018)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Available November 6:

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Available November 7:

Europa Report (2013)

Available November 8:

Under the Tree (2018)

Available November 9:

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony)

Available November 10:

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Available November 11:

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Available November 12:

The Little Death (2014)

The Wolfpack (2015)

Available November 13:

Bigfoot (2018)

Keepers of the Magic (2018)

Killer Bees (2018)

Available November 15:

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse)

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2011)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Back to Christmas (2014)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas with the Andersons (2016)

Dust 2 Glory (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

Luis & The Aliens (2018)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

Available November 16:

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)

Dept Q: The Absent One (2016)

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016)

Available November 18:

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002)

The Condemned (2007)

Available November 20:

Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018)

Available November 21:

Box of Moonlight (1997)

Damascus Cover (2018)

Available November 22:

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Available November 23:

Baskets: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available November 24:

Downsizing (2017)

Available November 28:

Best of Enemies (2015)

Available November 29:

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Harry Brown (2009)

Available November 30:

Broken Star (2018)

Daylight’s End (2016)

Scenic Route (2013)

The Remains (2016)

Undrafted (2016)

Leaving November 30:

A Good Woman (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

Always Watching (2015)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Anaconda (1997)

Anarchy Parlor (2015)

Be Cool (2005)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Cake (2015)

City Island (2010)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Driftwood (2016)

Emma (1996)

Escape From New York (1981)

Extortion (2017)

Fall Time (1993)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost In the Shell (1995)

Going Overboard (1989)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

I Am David (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Prancer (1989)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Roger Dodger (2002)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Without (2012)