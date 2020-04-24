Image : Hulu

Stay-at-home orders have been extended through May in several parts of the country, but fear not—well, actually, a little fear around a global pandemic is both understandable and healthy—for Hulu has plenty of original and licensed content to entertain you as those little virus balls slam themselves against your windowpanes.

Solar Opposites, for example, debuts its premiere episode on May 8. The series, which comes from Rick And Morty veterans Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, follows a family of dickhead aliens who build a home in middle America, where they find equal parts disgust and joy in this miserable planet. Premiering later in the month is last year’s Elton John biopic Rocketman, which, while not animated, is as bright and colorful as most cartoons. If that all sounds a bit garish, maybe try The Lodge, an icy horror flick from the directors of 2014's excellent Goodnight Mommy.

Other new arrivals include The Great, a satirical new drama series about the rise of Catherine The Great that stars young hunks Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Hulu’s also got a second season of the thoughtful and very funny Ramy, which follows Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan as he navigates millennial life as a Muslim in New Jersey. And then there’s Spaceship Earth, a documentary about the people who built the Biosphere 2 in 1991. Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin are nowhere to be seen.

The full list of what’s coming and going from Hulu in May is below.



Available May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

Available May 5

Vikings: Season 6A

Available May 8

Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu Original)

The Lodge (2019)

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Available May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall (ABC)

Available May 15

The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It’s a Disaster (2012)

Available May 19

Story Of The Soaps (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

Available May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available May 22

The Great (Hulu Original)

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

Available May 25

The Tracker (2019)

Available May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

Available May 28

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Available May 29

Premature (Hulu Original)

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Leaving May 31



50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)