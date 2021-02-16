Boss Level Photo : Quantrell D. Colbert/Hulu

Hulu has announced what new things (and new to Hulu things) it’ll have available for streaming in March, and while there aren’t any big MCU tie-in shows like on that other Disney-owned streaming platform, it does have some notable new movies and TV shows. In a matter of weeks, Hulu subscribers will be able to check out Charles & Diana: 1983, Boss Level (starring Frank Grillo and, ugh, Mel Gibson), Eva Green’s astronaut drama Proxima, Soleil Moon Frye’s autobiographical documentary Kid 90 (featuring appearances from Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Brian Austin Green), and the unsettling Hunter Hunter (not to be confused with Hunter X Hunter, anime fans).

Subscribers can also check out the full second season of Justin Roiland’s Solar Opposites and the new Aretha Franklin-based season of National Geographic’s Genius. On the general movie list, Hulu is also getting Attack The Block, Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (R.I.P. Scrat), Predators, Iron Mask, and The Hurricane Heist. Sadly, this will be your last chance to see the Austin Powers movies, Demolition Man, the horror movie called Frozen, and The Truman Show—at least on Hulu, for now. The movies themselves won’t be erased from existence. (As far as we know.)

The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in March is below, followed by the list of things that are being erased from existence. (Oh no!)

Available March 1

The 13Th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles And Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mclintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)



Available March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (Nbc)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (Nbc)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)



Available March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (Nbc)



Available March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)



Available March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)



Available March 7

Proxima (2019)



Available March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (Nbc)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)



Available March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress To Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Itv)



Available March 11

Game Of Talents: Series Premiere (Fox)



Available March 12

Kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (Fxx)

Farewell Amor (2020)



Available March 14

Buddy Games (2019)



Available March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)



Available March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (Bbc Studios)

Available March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (Fx)



Available March 18

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)



Available March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)



Available March 20

Catfish: The Tv Show: Complete Season 8 (Mtv)



Available March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)



Available March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (Fx)

100% Wolf (2020)



Available March 25

Collective (2019)



Available March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)



Available March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)



Available March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (Abc)

Leaving Hulu This Month

Leaving March 16

Pigeon Kings (2020)



Leaving March 30

The Cooler (2003)



Leaving March 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil And Trouble (1993)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than A Game (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)