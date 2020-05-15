Screenshot : Hulu

Yes, the warm glow of the theatrical event feels distant as ever right now, but your TV would like to remind you that what it lacks in size it makes up for in sheer quantity. Hulu, for example, is positively brimming with fresh content in June, when it will debut everything from searing arthouse fare to heart-swelling documentaries to Padma Lakshmi.

Josephine Decker’s Shirley, for example, is sure to please cinephiles or anyone whose wit benefits from a tipple of whiskey. Sarah Gubbins’ adaptation of Susan Scarf Merrell’s 2014 novel stars Elisabeth Moss as novelist Shirley Jackson, who verbally and emotionally spars with her volatile husband, Stanley Edgar Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg), to the horror of a young married couple that’s come to stay with them. That’s available on June 5.

If your own cocktail has your tummy rumbling, Top Chef judge Padma L akshmi will debut a new food travel series called Taste The Nation. Lakshmi, l ike Bourdain before her, is interested in how food intertwines with cultural identity, and her focus will primarily be on how indigenous communities and immigrants have helped inform the evolution of American cuisine. Another nonfiction outing to premiere in June is We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary about the improvisational hip-hop group that gave rise to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda . A feature 14 years in the making, Andrew Fried’s film follows the performer and wordsmith from humble beginnings to Broadway dominance.

June will also see the premiere of two very different Hulu original series. The stop-motion Crossing Swords is a foul-mouthed riff on Game Of Thrones starring Nicholas Hoult, while Love Victor elaborates upon 2018's Love, Simon with its tale of a young high schooler struggling to articulate his sexuality.

A smattering of notable 2019 releases will also hit the streamer. Among them are A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and Crawl, two solid outings, as well as the divisive reboots of Child’s Play and Charlie’s Angels. Also notable? F ull seasons of Adult Swim cult classics like Children’s Hospital and Mike Tyson Mysteries.

Available June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Available June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Available June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

Available June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

The Appearance (2018)

Available June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Available June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Available June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

Available June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Available June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

Available June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Available June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Available June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

Available June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Available June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

Available June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Available June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Available June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Available June 29

Carrion (2020)

Available June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Leaving June 30

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Foxfire (1996)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Let Me In (2010)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Eternal (1998)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)