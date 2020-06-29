Photo : Palm Springs ( Neon ) , We Are Freestyle Love Supreme ( Hulu )

We all might be getting a little tired of our streaming services as this pandemic rages on, but not only should we absolutely not take that as an excuse to go outside and start ignoring the threat of the virus, but we should also keep in mind the new and exciting things that the streaming services continue to bestow upon us every month. For example, Hulu has a pair of exciting new originals that you could easily miss if you were doing something foolish like “going outside” or “risking your life and the lives of others by going outside,” so your time would be much better spent watching Hulu inside. Or, at the very least, just make sure you read this list of what new things are coming to Hulu and what old things are leaving Hulu next month. It’s a similarly good use of your time.

Advertisement

As for those two big ones, they’re buzzy Sundance hit Palm Springs and We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, the documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop improv troupe that was delayed at the last minute at the beginning of June out of respect for the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality. It’s now coming to Hulu on July 17. Palm Springs, which was bought by Neon at Sundance for over $17 million, is a new take on the classic Groundhog Day setup with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti at a destination wedding. It’s coming on July 10. Other highlights include My Cousin Vinny, Samberg’s Hot Rod, and a trio of Christopher Guest movies (Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, and Waiting For Guffman).

Advertisement

The full list of what’s coming to Hulu is below, followed by the list of what’s leaving.

Available July 1

12 And Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History Of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye For A Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders Of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin’ (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change Of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil’s Candy (2017)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free Or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise’s Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father Of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness Of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet’s Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On The Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len And Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man From London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March Of The Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities Of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights And Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel In The Rye (2017)

Right At Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991)

Room Of Death (2008)

Search For General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From The Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things To Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip To Italy (2014)

The Trip To Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting For Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything For A Laugh

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath: Complete Season 3

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special

Buddy Vs. Duff: Complete Season 1

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1& 2

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

Man Vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159

Say Yes To The Nest: Complete Season 1

The American Farm: Complete Season 1

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1

The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 1

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2

Beyond The Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Jamie And Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1

Family By The Ton: Complete Season 2

Sex Sent Me To The ER: Complete Season 3

Unexpected: Complete Season 3

Unpolished: Complete Season 1

Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 1

Available July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

Available July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

Available July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

Available July 10

CMA: Best Of Fest: SpecialABC

Smile Down The Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)FXAdded

Palm Springs (2020) Hulu Original

Available July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)

Available July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

Available July 15

The Weekend (2019)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Diary Of A Prosecutor: Complete Season 1

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1

Available July 17

Into The Dark: The Current Occupant Hulu Original

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Hulu Original

Available July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

Available July 20

The Assistant (2019)

Available July 21

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)

Available July 22

Bolt (2008)

Available July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Available July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On: Complete Season 1

Available July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1

Available July 29

Ladhood: Complete Season 1

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

Available July 30

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

In My Skin: Complete Season 1

Advertisement

Expiring July 31

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy The Kid (2013)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Constantine (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Graduate (1967)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

The Skull (1965)

Slums Of Beverly Hills (1998)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)