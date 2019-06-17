Photo: Michael Desmond (Hulu)

Netflix has a stranglehold on the streaming-verse this July, its Independence Day premiere of Stranger Things’ anticipated third season on deck. But Hulu’s got a cult hit of its own with Veronica Mars, the quirky, Kristen Bell-starring detective series the streamer’s reviving for its first new season in more than a decade. That premieres on July 26, but the first three seasons will be available on the first of the month for anyone looking to play catch-up.

Other Hulu originals include the series premiere of its Four Weddings And A Funeral series, as well as a third season of its underrated Harlots, which stars Samantha Morton, Liv Tyler, and, wouldn’t you know it, Theon Greyjoy himself, Alfie Allen. You’re probably more interested, though, in Drop Dead Gorgeous, the 1999 cult mockumentary that, for ages it seems, wasn’t streaming anywhere. That struts onto your queues on July 5, when it’ll serve to drown out the fireworks still ringing in your ears.

The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in July is below, followed by the list of what’s leaving.

Available July 1

88 Minutes (2007)

A Little Princess (1995)

A Year Ago in Winter (2008)

Accomplices (20100

Airplane! (1980)

Airplanes II: The Sequel (1982)

American Gun (2005)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Antiviral (2013)

The Appeared (2009)

Apres Lui (2008)

Arbitrage (2012)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Astro Boy (2009)

Bad Lieutenant (1992)

Bad Santa (2003)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Beyond the Gates (of Hell) (2016)

Big Fish (2003)

Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bunny and the Bull (2010)

The Chateau (2001)

The Childhood of a Leader (2016)

Child’s Play (1988)

Coffin Rock (2009)

Con Air (1997)

Cooties (2014)

CSA: Confederate States of America (2005)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dans Paris (2006)

Death Bell (2009)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Endless Love (1981)

Errors of the Human Body (2013)

Evolution (2015)

Fainheart (2008)

Fighter (2007)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 (History Channel)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

Gangster No. 1 (2000)

The Girl Under the Waves (2001)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Good Time Max (2008)

Grace vs. Abrams: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Hard Candy (2006)

Hellions (2015)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002)

Hoarders: Complete Season 6 (A&E)



Home of the Brave (2006)

Honey 2 (20111)

The Housemaid (2011)

The Human Stain (2003)

I Remember You (2017)

The Imperialists are Still Alive (2011)

Into The Blue (2005)

Into The Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

Johnny Mad Dog (2010)

Killing them Safely (2015)

Killer in Plain Sight: Complete Season 1 (Content Media)

King Kong (2005)



The Last Days (2014)

Leaving (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Man About Town (2006)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Manglehorn (2015)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married to the Mob (1988)



Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Myth of the American Sleepover (2011)

Nightwatch Nation: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

No One Knows about Persian Cats (2010)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Operation Condor (1991)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

The Overbrook Brothers (2010)

Paper Covers Rock (2009)

Paranoid Park (2008)

The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Princess of Montpensier (2011)

Primal (2011)

Prime (2005)

Project Runway: Complete Season 12 (Lifetime)



Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Puzzle (2011)

The Quiet American (2002)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rain (2009)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rules of Attraction (2002)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (1986)

Sangre de mi Sangre (2008)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sling Blade (1996)

Someone Else (2009)

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary (2010)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Stalked By My Patients (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

Stung (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Swingers (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sum of all Fears (2002)

Terror in the Woods (2018)

The Time that Remains (2011)

The Uninvited (2009)

The Universe: Complete Seasons 4-6 (History Channel)



The Wraith (1987)

Thomas in Love (2001)

Traitor (2008)

Turtles Can Fly (2004)

Unmade Beds (2009)



Uptown Girls (2003)

Vampires (2011)

Veronica Mars: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Warner Bros)



Vincere (2010)

Walk Away Renee (2012)

We Are What We Are (2011)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere (FOX)



White Night Wedding (2008)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)

Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Available July 2

The Last Word (2017)

Available July 3

Phoenix (1998)

Available July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Brink (2019)

Woman at War (2018)

Available July 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 6 (Cartoon Network)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 13 (FX)

The Venture Bros.: Complete Season 7 (Adult Swim)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Available July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Available July 10

Bring the Funny: Series Premiere (NBC)

Harlots: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Witness Protection (2008)

Available July 12

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Available July 13

Clique: Complete Season 2 (All3 Media)

Available July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Complete Seasons 17-18 (HGTV)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 6-7 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 30-31 (Food Network)

Cold Valley: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 11-12 (IDTV)

Food Paradise: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

How The Universe Works: Complete Seasons 3-6 (Discovery Channel)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Killer Unknown: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Love It or List It: Complete Seasons 12-13 (HGTV)

Mythbusters: Complete Season 20 (Discovery Channel)

Mythbusters Jr: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Science Channel)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 15-16 (TLC)

Secret Space Escapes: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

Shark week 2017: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Your Worst Nightmare: Complete Seasons 4-5 (IDTV)

Available July 18

The Last Man (2019)

Available July 19

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3A (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available July 20

Apollo 11 (2019)

Available July 21

The Wave (2015)

Available July 22

Time Freak (2019)

Available July 23

Planet 51 (2009)

Available July 26

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 5 (Starz)

Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

I Trapped the Devil (2019)

The Field Guide to Evil (2019)

Available July 29

After Darkness (2018)

Available July 30

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Available July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)

Dior and I (2015)

Leaving July 31

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)

The Art of the Game (2018)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

Black Rain (1989)

Bluefin (2016)

Bully (2001)

Capote (2005)

Chocolat (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

Ground Control (1998)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Ironweed (1987)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Larger than Life (1996)

Le Divorce (2002)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

Nick of Time (1995)

Patriot Games (1992)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

The Sicilian (1987)

Star Kid (1998)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Zombieland (2009)