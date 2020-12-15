Save Yourselves (Bleecker Street), Blade Runner (YouTube), Austin Powers (Hulton Archive, Getty Images)

It’s almost January, a month of fresh starts, new beginnings, and (at least in 2021) a new president, but Hulu… isn’t really addressing any of that with its new January streaming offerings. Without a Halloween or a Christmas to center things around, January is really just another month—albeit one with a little of thematic potential that isn’t really relevant to a streaming service. So Hulu’s getting some new stuff in January, but very little of it screams “January,” you know?

The highlights include Save Yourselves, a movie about a pair of Brooklynites who decide to take a vacation to a cabin without their phones, only to miss out on an alien invasion because they can’t get texts (making it some kind of reverse Black Mirror where phones are good). There’s also a new season of Hulu’s teen sci-fi show Endlings, the premiere of a new original series called The Sister with Russell Tovey about a guy hiding a deep secret about a young women’s death.

Outside of originals, Hulu subscribers can also check out the Austin Powers trilogy, Blade Runner (for anyone looking for more cyberpunk after Cyberpunk), Constantine (for anyone looking for more Keanu Reeves after Cyberpunk), Face/Off, Frozen (the 2010 ski lift horror movie), the Look Who’s Talking Trilogy (which will also be leaving at the end of January), a couple of recent and recent-ish Star Trek movies, and The Truman Show.

The full list of what’s coming to (and going from) Hulu in January is below.

Available January 1



Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell Or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Of The Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like A Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than A Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Available January 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Available January 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Available January 6

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere (FOX)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020)

Available January 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (FOX)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Available January 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

Available January 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Available January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Available January 12

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available January 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Everyone Is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

Available January 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Available January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available January 17

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

Available January 18

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Available January 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Available January 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn From The Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers In America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Available January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

Available January 27

Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves And Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

Available January 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Leaving In January

Leaving January 3

The Waterboy (1998)

Leaving January 7

Scream 4 (2011)

Leaving January 24

Awaiting (2015)

Janis: Little Blue Girl (2015)

Le Ride (2016)

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2016)

Soufra (2017)

The Ghoul (2015)

The Heart Of Nuba (2018)

Leaving January 29

School Dance (2014)

Leaving January 31

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)

W. (2008)