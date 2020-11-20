L to R: The Hardy Boys (Hulu), Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Photo: 7831/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images), and Letterkenny (Hulu) Graphic : The A.V. Club

December isn’t just a time for carols, cookies, and cheer. The holiday season is also the time to stuff your eye-gullets with as much vanishing streaming content as possible. Hulu is purging a lot of titles next month, including its fleet of Star Trek films, the Bourne Identity franchise, and for some unacceptable reason, Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Are we ready to let go of Spooky Season so easily?) It’s also your last chance to catch Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet before having to shell out the four bucks for the rental. Is that more of a warning for this writer? Possibly, but we can’t confirm for certain. It’s also the month to catch some big favorites for a limited one-month window. The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, for example, heads to the platform on December 1 and expires at the very end of the month. The same goes for The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor and a number of Tyler Perry titles.

Advertisement

But there’s still plenty of room for new shows and the arrival of some old favorites . The Hardy Boys sacrifice their holiday to solve some mysteries in its first season. According to Hulu’s official synopsis, “ Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer... Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.” Canadian comedy Letterkenny—a series that we recommend, if you haven’t checked it out already—returns for its ninth season the day after Christmas. But if you’re looking for something to keep you busy until then, you can always fire up the 1997 classic The Fifth Element, which arrives at the beginning of the month. Check out the rest of the arrivals and departures below.

Advertisement

Coming

December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Advertisement

December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1

Brassic: Complete Season 2

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Advertisement

December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Advertisement

December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

Nurses: Series Premiere

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

December 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

December 12

Endless (2020)

December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

December 18

The Hero (2017)

December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2

December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9

December 27

American Animals (2018)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

Advertisement

Going

Expiring December 8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again (2016)

Advertisement

Expiring December 14

Baby...Secret Of The Lost Legend (1985)

Expiring December 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

30 Days of Night (2007)

Expiring December 31

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Last Night (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast News (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The End of Violence (1997)

The Express (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Net (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Weather Man (2005)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Wanted (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Girl (1988)

You Only Live Twice (1967)