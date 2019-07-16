Photo: Lionsgate

Hulu is dropping its biggest release of the summer this month, with the new season of Veronica Mars coming next week, so that doesn’t leave very much excitement for August, but August should really be used to that by now. It’s one of those transition months, landing between the barbecues of July and the new school year getting into full swing in September, making it just 31 days of hot weather and relatively standard streaming offerings. That’s not to say there won’t be anything good on Hulu next week, though, because there are certainly some things worth watching.

For starters, August 2 will see the premiere of Hulu’s next entry in its Into The Dark horror anthology, the cleverly titled School Spirit. According to a press release, it’s about kids in a haunted school. (Get it?) Hulu is also getting the mysterious and magical Amazing Jonathan Documentary on August 16, telling the story of the famous comedy musician who embarked on one last tour after receiving a fatal diagnosis… but there may be something weirder afoot. You can also check out twisty, funny, murder story A Simple Favor on August 22, meet Matthew McConaughey’s Moondog in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum on August 9, and get ready for that Lincoln Lawyer TV show (speaking of McConaughey) with the original Brad Furman movie on August 27.

The full list of what’s coming (and leaving) in August is below.

Available August 1:



Heartland: Complete Season 11(Kew Media)



Pure: Complete Season 2 (WGN)



Unikitty: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)



A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)



Alien vs. Predator (2004)



American Heart (1993)



Baby Boom (1987)



Big Fish (2003)



The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)



A Very Brady Sequel (1996)



Bulletproof Monk (2003)



Cats & Dogs (2001)



Chinese Box (1997)



The Color Purple (1985)



Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (2002)



The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)



The Cutting Edge (1992)



The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold (2006)



Dances With Wolves (1990)



Das Boot (1981)



Double Impact (1991)



Down In The Delta (1998)



Drumline (2002)



Eight Men Out (1988)



The Fifth Element (1997)



Final Destination (2000)



Final Destination 2 (2003)



Final Destination 3 (2006)



The Final Destination (2009)



Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)



Furry Vengeance (2010)



Good Advice (2001)



Hackers (1995)



The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1923)



Idiocracy (2006)



Indecent Proposal (1993)



Ingenious (2009)



Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)



John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)



Kama Sutra (1997)



Man On A Ledge (2012)



Marley And Me: The Puppy Years (2010)



Meet The Parents (2000)



Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)



My Bloody Valentine (1981)



The Pink Panther (2006)



The Pink Panther 2 (2009)



Rat Race (2001)



Repentance (2013)



Robin Hood: Men In Tights (1993)



Rosemary’s Baby (1968)



Rushmore (1998)



Seven (1995)



Shivers (1975)



Snake Eyes (1998)



Spider-Man 3 (2007)



Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)



Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (1982)



Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (1984)



Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)



Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)



Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)



Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)



Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)



Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)



Stargate (1994)



Step Up (2006)



The Terminator (1984)



The Transporter (2002)



Throw Momma From The Train (1987)



Tracker (2011)



Urban Cowboy (1980)



White Men Can’t Jump (1992)



Zookeeper (2011)



Available August 2:



Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Rick Steves’ Cruising The Mediterranean: Special (PBS)



Anger Management (2003)



Non-Fiction (2019)



Available August 5:



The Kleptocrats (2018)



Available August 6:



Apollo: Mission To The Moon: Special (National Geographic)



Attack On Titan: Complete Season 3A (Funimation)



Bachelor In Paradise: Season 6 premiere (ABC)



Plus One (2018)



Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017)



The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019)



Available August 7:



The Armstrong Tapes: Special (National Geographic)



Available August 8:



Apollo: Back To The Moon: Special (National Geographic)



BH90210: Series Premiere (FOX)



Mortdecai (2015)



Available August 9:



The Beach Bum (2019)



Available August 11:



AWOL (2016)



Available August 13:



Sharkfest: Special (National Geographic)



Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods (2019)



Available August 15:



Dogman (2019)



Own The Sky (2018)



Rattlesnakes (2018)



Smoke Signals (1998)



The Actors (2003)



Zoo-Head (2018)



Available August 16:



Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)



The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)



Available August 18:



The Bookshop (2018)



Available August 20:



The Layover (2017)



Available August 21:



This Way Up: Complete Season 1 (Merman)



Available August 22:



A Simple Favor (2018)



Hail, Satan (2019)



Available August 23:



Jawline: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)



Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)



Operation Finale (2018)



Available August 24:



Mapplethorpe (2018)



Available August 25:



Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5 (National Geographic)



Available August 26:



Captain Fantastic (2016)



Available August 27:



Mom: Complete Season 6 (CBS)



The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)



Available August 28:



How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2018)



Available August 29:



The Son: Complete Season 2 (AMC)



Body At Brighton Rock (2019)



Available August 30:



Four Of A Kind: Complete Season 1 (TV Tokyo)



Gameface: Complete Season 2 (All3 Media)



Gintama: Complete Season 1 (TV Tokyo)



S.W.A.T.: Complete Season 2 (CBS)



Leaving August 31:



Along Came A Spider (2001)



American Loser (2007)



American Psycho (2000)



AntiHuman (2017)



Antitrust (2001)



Arbitrage (2012)



Battle Ground (2013)



Behind Enemy Line (2001)



Blaze You Out (2013)



Body Of Evidence (1993)



Brown Sugar (2002)



Cecil B. Demented (2000)



Chuck & Buck (2000)



Cougars, Inc. (2011)



Dante’s Peak (1997)



Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)



Dysfunktional Family (2003)



Emperor (2012)



Existenz (1999)



Fluke (1995)



Godsend (2004)



Hard Candy (2006)



Hitman (2007)



Independence Day (1996)



Italian For Beginners (2000)



Jennifer 8 (1992)



Kazaam (1996)



Kinky Boots (2005)



Less Than Zero (1987)



Lost And Delirious (2001)



Minority Report (2002)



Next Day Air (2009)



Not Another Teen Movie (2001)



Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)



Point Break (1991)



Poseidon (2006)



Private Parts (1997)



Reservoir Dogs (1992)



Rounders (1998)



Slow Burn (2000)



Spawn (1997)



Still Waiting (2009)



Superbad (2007)



The Surrogate (1995)



Waiting… (2005)



Wargames (1983)



Wonderland (2003)