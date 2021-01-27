Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO Max in February 2021

For HBO Max subscribers, February might offer more than pricey chocolates and teddy bears. (We wouldn’t turn those down, though. It’s been a shitty year.) Next month will spark the 2021 wave of Warner Bros. film premieres, starting with Judas And The Black Messiah. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jesse Plemmons, the historical drama follows Bill O’ Neal, who infiltrates the Black Panthers on behalf of the FBI. Kaluuya transforms as revolutionary Fred Hampton in a role that is generating early buzz and controversy in equal measure. As for a premiere on the entirely opposite end of the Serious Spectrum, Tom & Jerry also drops next month, starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Both will remain on the streamer for 31 days after their respective debuts and will also show in theaters, if you’re still going to those. (For the time being, we are not.)
Some HBO/HBO Max originals are also heading to platform, including new seasons of the animated series Close Enough and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Limited series Beartown “explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children,” per HBO’s official synopsis. And if you looking for a breezy documentary, There’s No I In Threesome follows a New Zealand couple that decides to explore polyamory.
While you’re here: It’s a good month to check out HBO Max’s exclusive Studio Ghibli library, which will include a new film, Earwig And The Witch. And if you’re looking for some old favorites, Selena, Aquaman, and The Graduate are all a part of the deluge of titles making their way to the streamer. Perhaps the most interesting of the bunch is the addition of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, which was originally an exclusive Netflix acquisition. So if you’re missing Tracey, Cynthia, and the rest of the estate these days, you can reunite with them starting February 1. Just make sure to take a moment to say bye to Us, Dick Tracy, and all Willy Wonka-related gems first.
Check out the quick reel below, and then puruse the full list of what’s coming to streamer next month.
Coming
February 1:
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2:
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3:
Tacoma FD, Season 2
February 4:
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5:
Aquaman , 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6:
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7:
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
February 9:
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10:
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11:
There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12:
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13:
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
February 14:
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15:
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
February 18:
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19:
The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20:
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 22:
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26:
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
February 27:
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5
Going
February 5:
Storks, 2016 (HBO)
February 15:
Little, 2019 (HBO)
February 20:
The Conjuring, 2013
February 22:
Us, 2019 (HBO)
February 28:
American Pie , 1999 (HBO)
The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , 2012 (HBO)
Blow-Up , 1966
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory , 2005
Chinatown , 1974
Cold Mountain , 2003 (HBO)
Congo , 1995 (HBO)
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Crazy Rich Asians , 2018
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
Lean On Me, 1989
The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
Life, 1999 (HBO)
The Little Things, 2021
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
The Omega Man, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Soldier, 1998
Soylent Green, 1973
Spies Like Us, 1985
Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971