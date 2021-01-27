Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO Max in February 2021

L to R: Judas And The Black Messiah (HBO Max) and Tom & Jerry (HBO Max) Graphic : The A.V. Club

For HBO Max subscribers, February might offer more than pricey chocolates and teddy bears. (We wouldn’t turn those down, though. It’s been a shitty year.) Next month will spark the 2021 wave of Warner Bros. film premieres, starting with Judas And The Black Messiah. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jesse Plemmons, the historical drama follows Bill O’ Neal, who infiltrates the Black Panthers on behalf of the FBI. Kaluuya transforms as revolutionary Fred Hampton in a role that is generating early buzz and controversy in equal measure. As for a premiere on the entirely opposite end of the Serious Spectrum, Tom & Jerry also drops next month, starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Both will remain on the streamer for 31 days after their respective debuts and will also show in theaters, if you’re still going to those. (For the time being, we are not.)

Some HBO/HBO Max originals are also heading to platform, including new seasons of the animated series Close Enough and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Limited series Beartown “explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children,” per HBO’s official synopsis. And if you looking for a breezy documentary, There’s No I In Threesome follows a New Zealand couple that decides to explore polyamory.

While you’re here: It’s a good month to check out HBO Max’s exclusive Studio Ghibli library, which will include a new film, Earwig And The Witch. And if you’re looking for some old favorites, Selena, Aquaman, and The Graduate are all a part of the deluge of titles making their way to the streamer. Perhaps the most interesting of the bunch is the addition of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, which was originally an exclusive Netflix acquisition. So if you’re missing Tracey, Cynthia, and the rest of the estate these days, you can reunite with them starting February 1. Just make sure to take a moment to say bye to Us, Dick Tracy, and all Willy Wonka-related gems first.

Check out the quick reel below, and then puruse the full list of what’s coming to streamer next month.

Coming

February 1:

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971



February 2:

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)



February 3:

Tacoma FD, Season 2



February 4:

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale



February 5:

Aquaman , 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors



February 6:

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019



February 7:

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020



February 9:

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1



February 10:

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)



February 11:

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

February 12:

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

February 13:

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)



February 14:

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)



February 15:

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock



February 18:

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

February 19:

The Killer Truth, Season 1



February 20:

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)



February 22:

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)



February 26:

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

February 27:

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

Going



February 5:

Storks, 2016 (HBO)



February 15:

Little, 2019 (HBO)



February 20:

The Conjuring, 2013



February 22:

Us, 2019 (HBO)



February 28:

American Pie , 1999 (HBO)

The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , 2012 (HBO)

Blow-Up , 1966

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory , 2005

Chinatown , 1974

Cold Mountain , 2003 (HBO)

Congo , 1995 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians , 2018

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000

Life, 1999 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Soldier, 1998

Soylent Green, 1973

Spies Like Us, 1985

Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971