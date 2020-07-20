Harley Quinn (DC Universe), An American Pickle (HBO Max), Birds Of Prey (Warner Bros.) Graphic : The A.V. Club

In just a few months of existence, HBO Max has already proven that it’s going to be a little more loose with its comings and goings than some of the other streamers. A lot of that has to do with its connection to regular HBO, which—unlike, say, Netflix—doesn’t always hold on to the items in its streaming library for years and years. Plus, a lot of the stuff on HBO Max was already on HBO for a while, so it has already put in its streaming time, and also there are some movies out there that are associated with a particular writer who is not exactly having a good moment, so maybe it’s not a big deal for HBO Max if those movies are quietly shuffled away.

Advertisement

All of that is to say that the eight Harry Potter movies will be leaving HBO Max in August, and while it may be unusual to start off one of these streaming guides with a thing that’s leaving, Harry Potter has enjoyed its own dedicated section on the HBO Max homepage since launch. What’s going to take its place? The pre-Dark Knight Batman movies (plus The Dark Knight)? Well, maybe, because those are all coming to HBO Max in August.

HBO Max users can also catch Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef, Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle, the series premiere of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Richard Jewell, Birds Of Prey (and DC Universe’s Harley Quinn TV show) , and Jojo Rabbit. For anime fans, HBO Max is getting Inuyasha (which was extremely popular when certain pop culture writers were in high school) and Aldnoah.Zero (which is a clever deconstruction of mecha anime tropes that, in true mecha anime fashion, eventually falls apart a little).

Advertisement

The full list of what’s coming to (and going from) HBO Max in August is below. Titles with “(HBO) ” are going to be on regular HBO if you only have that, but if you only have regular HBO... double-check and make sure you don’t also have HBO Max.

Advertisement

Available At Some Point In August:

Selena + Chef, Series Premiere

Available August 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

All The President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot In The Park, 1967

Barkleys Of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots Of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down To Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It On The Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard To Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House Of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013

How To Be A Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview With The Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder At 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise The Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story Of Vernon And Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live By Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes Of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk The Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Available August 2:

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Available August 3:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Available August 4:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available August 6:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Available August 7:

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Available August 8:

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 9:

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Available August 11:

Hard Knocks ‘20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available August 12:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Available August 13:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Available August 14:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 15:

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 16:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available August 18:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Available August 20:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Available August 21:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want To Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 22:

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 23:

Mia’s Magic Playground

Available August 24:

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Available August 27:

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Available August 28:

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Available August 29:

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving August 25:



Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Leaving August 28:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

Leaving August 31:

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998